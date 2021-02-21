Joshua boys snap 39-year playoff drought, Mansfield schools roll on to next round

The Joshua boys basketball team had to wait over a week to find out if it was going to make the playoffs. Waco University and Red Oak had to play the final district game, but were pushed back because of the winter storm that hit the state.

A Red Oak loss would help Joshua clinch a berth, but the Hawks beat University, which already locked up the second seed in District 14-5A.

The win forced a three-way tie for two spots.

Red Oak beat Ennis, 51-50 to clinch a spot. A win over Joshua would clinch third and send Joshua to a play-in game against Ennis. But the Owls stepped up when it mattered most and avenged two regular-season losses against the Hawks, 61-50, on Saturday at Italy HS.

Joshua (12-11) is headed the playoffs for the first time since 1982 and takes on North Forney (15-9) in a Class 5A Region 2 bi-district game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grapevine HS.

“We got off to a great start,” Joshua coach Brandt Lockhart said. “My kids were ready to play.”

Joshua led 22-8 after the opening quarter, led by Tyler Stone’s 11 points. Red Oak clawed back with 16 in the second quarter and 15 in the third to pull within 47-40, but ran out of gas.

Stone led all scorers with 22 points. Levi Marriot added 14. The Owls went 16 of 24 at the free throw line.

“This week was crazy. Not being able to play and practice during the first part of the week,” Lockhart said. “So proud of the kids and my coaching staff. Trying to get a playoff berth for the first time in 39 years is really hard. But that’s the reason I came here. Joshua has great kids and a great community.”

Arlington Bowie 56, Grand Prairie 47

The Volunteers needed two wins Saturday against the Gophers to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot in District 8-6A. Bowie beat GP 57-38 in the final district game at Bowie then the two teams went to Arlington ISD Athletic Complex where the Vols won the play-in game.

Bowie (13-12) will face No. 3 Richardson (21-1) in a 6A Region 1 bi-district game.

In the second game, Alfred Washington led all scorers with 18 points for Bowie. Amari Woods added 11. Donta Coady scored 14 in game two and 27 points in game one.

GIRLS

Mansfield Legacy 64, Granbury 34

The upset-minded Pirates kept up with the No. 7 Broncos before Legacy exploded in the second half during a Class 5A Region 1 area round game Saturday at Arlington ISD Athletics Complex.

Legacy (26-1) heads to the regional quarterfinal round to play Grapevine, which beat Mansfield Summit.

Granbury (19-10) knocked down its first four shots inside the 3-point line and led 9-7 in the first quarter after a Courtney Smith layup, but Legacy, which hadn’t been on the court in nine days because of the storm, woke up and finished the quarter on a 10-2 run while holding Granbury scoreless for over three minutes.

The run increased to 12-2 after a Savannah Catalon basket, but Granbury pulled within 19-16 following a 3-point play by Gentry Garner. Granbury got as close as 28-24 late in the second quarter.

Then Legacy turned up the pressure while forcing turnover after turnover and converting easy layups. Legacy went 9 of 10 on 2-point baskets in the third quarter and shot 76% in the period. The Broncos finished the game on a 36-10 run, recorded 19 steals and forced 30 Granbury turnovers.

“I told them at halftime that we weren’t applying the pressure like we normally do. They came out in the second half and turned up the pressure like we needed to,” Legacy coach Michelle Morris said. “Defense is all heart and effort and when we’re clicking and moving on the same string, it’s tough, and if we continue that, we’ll be good to go.”

Catalon had a game-high 23 points with eight rebounds and four steals. Sirviva Legions added 16 points and Coniah Cooley chipped in 13 points and eight steals. Legacy shot 53% overall.

Granbury was led by Nina Parker’s seven points and six rebounds. Ashley Torres and Brooklynne Sandel added six points apiece for the Pirates, who were held to 11 of 38 shooting and 1 of 13 from three.

“I knew we could get the ball off our defense and transition. We just had to pick it up,” Cataton said. “The opponents we play are usually not used to all the pressure. We lost in the second round last year so we kind of took this game personal.”

Mansfield 55, Harker Heights 34

The Tigers and Knights waited nine days to finally play their 6A Region 2 bi-district game after snow forced it to postpone four different times, but when the game tipped off on Saturday at Robinson HS, the Tigers came out like a playoff regular rather than a program that was making its first playoff trip since 2012.

Mansfield (18-6) held District 12-6A champ Harker Heights to single digits in the first three quarters, including three points in the opening period to upset the 22nd ranked team in the state.

“Our kids hadn’t been on a court for seven days. Saturday was our first day back,” Mansfield coach Kenni Patton said. “We arrived at Robinson and were told we might have to go down the road to their intermediate school gym because the snow on the roof of the main gym was melting and there was a puddle on the court close to our bench. Water was dripping on me on the sideline all throughout the game and during timeouts.

“You just can’t make this stuff up.”

The Tigers advance to the area round for the first time since 2007 and will play Sachse (13-7).

Mansfield led 13-3 after the first quarter then held the Knights to six and nine in the second and third quarters. Zarria Carter scored a game-high 18 points and Emily Holland and Kendyl Howell added 12 and 11.

“The kids were able to perform without skipping a beat and that has everything to do with their chemistry,” Patton said. “I told them before the game that half the teams in Texas are home watching the snow melt, but if they decide to stick together they can leave as bi-district champs.”