Fort Worth-area high school boys basketball bi-district playoff scores and pairings

UIL STATE PLAYOFFS





Class 6A

2-6A FIRST-PLACE PLAYOFF

Wolfforth Frenship vs. Odessa Permian, TBD

3-6A FOURTH-PLACE PLAYOFF

Fort Worth Boswell vs. Fort Worth Chisholm Trail, TBD

6-6A FIRST-PLACE PLAYOFF

Flower Mound Marcus vs. Coppell, TBD

6-6A FOURTH-PLACE PLAYOFF

Hebron vs. Plano, TBD

BI-DISTRICT

Region I

W4_Trophy Club Nelson (18-3) vs. F3_Fort Worth Boswell or Fort Worth Chisholm Trail, TBD

R1_El Paso Eastwood vs. T2_Abilene, TBD

W3_North Crowley (26-1) vs. F4_Keller Central (11-11), TBD

R2_Wolfforth Frenship or Odessa Permian vs. T1_El Paso Austin, TBD

W8_South Grand Prairie (19-0) vs. F7_Richardson Pearce, 7 p.m. Friday, Irving HS

R5_Little Elm Braswell vs. T6_Lewisville, TBD

W7_Richardson vs. F8_Grand Prairie, TBD

R6_Flower Mound Marcus or Coppell vs. T5_Prosper, TBD

W2_Wolfforth Frenship or Odessa Permian vs. F1_El Paso Franklin, TBD

R3_Haltom vs. T4_Haslet Eaton (13-11), time TBD Saturday, Justin Northwest HS

W1_El Paso Americas (16-1*) vs. F2_San Angelo Central, TBD

R4_Keller (17-8) vs. T3_Euless Trinity, 7 p.m. Friday, Colleyville Heritage HS

W6_Flower Mound Marcus or Coppell vs. F5_Allen, TBD

R7_Dallas Lake Highlands vs. T8_Arlington Lamar, TBD

W5_McKinney vs. F6_Hebron or Plano, TBD

R8_Arlington Martin vs. T7_Dallas Jesuit, TBD

Class 5A

3-5A FOURTH-PLACE PLAYOFF

Amarillo Tascosa (7-18) vs. Amarillo Palo Duro (16-6), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Amarillo HS

BI-DISTRICT

Region I

W4_Abilene Cooper vs. F3_Amarillo Tascosa (7-18) or Amarillo Palo Duro (16-6), TBD

R1_El Paso Andress vs. T2_El Paso Canutillo, TBD

W3_Amarillo (19-3) vs. F4_Abilene Wylie, TBD

R2_El Paso Bel Air vs. T1_El Paso Austin, TBD

W8_Mansfield Timberview (19-3) vs. F7_Fort Worth Arlington Heights, 6 p.m. Friday, Wilkerson-Greines AC, Fort Worth

R5_Aledo vs. T6_Birdville, TBD

W7_Fort Worth Wyatt (19-5) vs. F8_Crowley, TBD

R6_Denton Ryan vs. T5_Azle, 1 p.m. Saturday, Euless Trinity HS

W2_El Paso Ysleta vs. F1_El Paso Bowie, TBD

R3_Amarillo Randall (21-3) vs. T4_Lubbock Cooper, TBD

W1_El Paso Chapin vs. F2_Clint Horizon, TBD

R4_Lubbock Monterey vs. T3_Plainview (11-13), TBD

W6_Richland vs. F5_Wichita Falls Rider, TBD

R7_Fort Worth Trimble Tech vs. T8_Mansfield Legacy, TBD

W5_White Settlement Brewer vs. F6_Grapevine, TBD

R8_Mansfield Summit vs. T7_Fort Worth Southwest, TBD

Region II

W12_Lancaster vs. F11_Dallas White, TBD

R9_Frisco Heritage vs. T10_Frisco Rock Hill, TBD

W11_Carrollton Newman Smith vs. F12_Dallas Spruce, TBD

R10_McKinney North vs. T9_Frisco, TBD

W16_Huntsville vs. F15_Hallsville (16-11), 5 p.m. Saturday, Timpson HS

R13_North Forney vs. T14_Joshua or Red Oak or Ennis

W15_Mount Pleasant vs. F16_Lufkin, 7 p.m. Friday, Whitehouse HS

R14_Waco University vs. T13_Crandall, TBD

W10_Lucas Lovejoy vs. F9_Frisco Memorial, TBD

R11_Dallas Conrad vs. T12_South Oak Cliff, TBD

W9_Frisco Wakeland vs. F10_The Colony, TBD

R12_Dallas Kimball vs. T11_Dallas Wilson, TBD

W14_Midlothian (20-5) vs. F13_Forney, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lancaster HS

R15_Sulphur Springs vs. T16_Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hallsville HS

W13_Highland Park vs. F14_Joshua or Red Oak or Ennis

R16_Nacogdoches vs. T15_Longview, TBD Friday, Tenaha HS

Class 4A

4-4A THIRD-PLACE PLAYOFF

Perryton 41, Dumas 22

BI-DISTRICT

Region I

W8_Fort Worth YMLA (17-3) vs. F7_Bridgeport, TBD

W7_Argyle vs. F8_Fort Worth Western Hills, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aledo HS

W6_Glen Rose vs. F5_Iowa Park, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells

R7_Decatur vs. T8_Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 3 p.m. Saturday, Weatherford HS

R8_Fort Worth Dunbar vs. T7_Krum, TBD

Region II

W12_Dallas Carter (22-1) vs. F11_Waxahachie Life (17-6) or Ferris (15-10), TBD

R9_Anna vs. T10_Kennedale, TBD

W11_Midlothian Heritage (20-4) vs. F12_Dallas Pinkston, TBD

R10_Carrollton Ranchview vs. T9_Melissa, TBD

W10_Oak Cliff Faith Family vs. F9_Celina, TBD

R11_Alvarado (18-3) vs. T12_Wilmer-Hutchins, TBD

W9_Van Alstyne vs. F10_Arlington Uplift Summit, TBD

Class 3A

BI-DISTRICT

Region I

W8_Brock vs. F7_Nocona, 3 p.m. Saturday, Chico HS

R8_Peaster vs. T7_Bowie, TBD

Region II

R10_Whitesboro vs. T9_Grandview, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sanger HS