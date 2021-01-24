High School Sports
TCU football lands first Class of 2022 commitment from Richland wide receiver
Richland wide receiver CJ Nelson announced on Twitter Sunday morning his commitment to play football at TCU. The junior had five other offers from Utah, Kansas, Houston, SMU and Arkansas State.
Nelson becomes the first 2022 commit for the Horned Frogs, per 247Sports.
Nelson recorded a 1,000-yard season in 2020 in only eight games.
The 6-foot prospect made 48 catches for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Royals. His best performance of the season came in October when he had 11 receptions for 290 yards and five TDs in an overtime game vs. Colleyville Heritage.
Nelson also played defense against Heritage and picked off two passes.
He had four other 100-yard receiving games and four games of two or more touchdowns.
According to MaxPreps, Nelson ranked sixth among all WRs in the state with 134.9 yards receiving per game. His 22.5 yards per catch ranked him ninth among WRs with at least 40 catches.
As a sophomore, he had 49 catches for 668 yards and six touchdowns.
