Eaton senior Kyndal Payne caps off 4-year career with all-area player of the year

It was August 2017 and Kyndal Payne took the court as one of two freshmen on the Eaton volleyball varsity team. Her jersey number was 14. Her older sister, Kaylee, was number 1.

Big sis graduated and Payne made the jersey switch to 1, which was fitting as Payne would end her high school career as the No. 1 offensive player in Eaton program history.

Despite a shortened season thanks to COVID-19, Payne managed to record 344 kills and 296 digs this fall and helped send the Eagles to the Class 6A Region 1 final, their deepest playoff run. For her efforts, Payne capped off her career as Star-Telegram all-area volleyball player of the year.

Kyndal Payne (1) recorded 344 kills for Eaton in 2020 and led the Eagles to the regional final for the first time (Matt Smith/Star Telegram)

Kyndal Payne (1) and Lillian Bickley (9) block Payton Chamberlain’s tip during set 1of a district game between Eaton and Byron Nelson at V.R. Eaton High School on October 20th, 2020. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).

“It’s such a huge blessing and I’m so grateful,” said Payne, who’s headed to join Kaylee at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. “To me this means all the hours that my parents, coaches and I have put in are paying off. I’ve been so blessed to play for coach [Diane] Wilson and Texas Pistols, who both have made me into who I am on and off the court.”

Payne, who made the 6A all-state team, recorded 15 double-doubles and had 10 or more kills in 20 of 21 matches.

She picked up 20 kills in seven games, including against Denton Guyer to send the Eagles to the regional final.

Expect plenty of this from @CaleighEnax to @addieortman to @kyndalpayne1 this season. The senior trio trying to lead @EatonEagleVB to 6A playoffs. Libero Enax (Angelo St) on pace for over 2000 career digs with a chance at 2500. Eagles 17-12 lead in Game 2 #TXHSVB pic.twitter.com/z0TeAWqs8u — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) September 23, 2020

“She played with great maturity and was completely focused on serving her team. She never worked for personal glory, stats or recognition. She wanted the team to be successful,” Wilson said.

Payne also had 22 kills in the regular-season finale as Eaton swept defending champ Byron Nelson to secure a share of the District 4-6A championship. Payne was voted district hitter of the year.

Eaton finished with an 18-3 record.

“She honestly is the most deserving person to get this award,” said Eaton senior libero Caleigh Enax, who was the other freshman on the 2017 team. “Not only is she an amazing athlete and volleyball player. but what people don’t see from watching her is that she’s the best teammate and leader you could ever wish to have on your team.”

Caleigh Enax (15) and Kyndal Payne (1) celebrate after winning the first set against top ranked Byron Nelson on 10/15/19.

Kyndal Payne (1) was voted 4-6A hitter of the year and 6A all-state during the 2020 season. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).

Set point @EatonEagleVB after this kill from @kyndalpayne1 one of hardest hitters in the game. #TXHSVB pic.twitter.com/tP4xlcJyy5 — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) September 23, 2020

Payne’s 344 kills ranked her second among 6A players in DFW, behind Flower Mound’s Kaylee Cox.

She averaged 16.4 kills per match.

“Leading into my senior year, I was so anxious to get back on the court and play against great competition. I was working out three times a day during the week and came into it in the best physical and mental shape I have ever been in,” Payne said. “It was such a great opportunity to play on a team where I knew that I wanted to be the best volleyball player I could be for my teammates.”

Added Enax, “She’s so selfless and puts everyone before herself and would do anything for any of her teammates. She’s liked by everyone on the team and is the center of every team she’s on.”

Payne holds the school record for career kills with 1,460. She added 1,425 digs, 125 aces and 100 blocks. She also has the most kills in a season during 2019, is a four-time all-district selection and had 10 kills in 66 matches.

She was voted Fort Worth-area high school female athlete of the year for 2020.

“Over her career she has evolved from a player that was able to swing hard and fast to being a player that would swing with purpose,” Wilson said. “Kyndal is one of the most athletic players in the area. This was obvious at an early age. It was a matter of dedicating the time to the training to refine her skills to utilize her athletic abilities. I will miss her great sense of humor that was always well timed in practices and games. Our program will miss her leadership and competitive spirit.”

THANKS TO EVERYONE FOR ANOTHER GREAT HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL SEASON IN DFW! Continued blessings and happy holidays!! pic.twitter.com/vkJEssUqBs — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) December 20, 2020