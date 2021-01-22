High School Sports

Fort Worth South Hills senior scorer nets 100th career goal, third in program history

Fort Worth South Hills coach Jamie Southern and senior Cristal Saldivar celebrate Saldivar’s 100th career goal on Thursday Jan. 21, 2021
Fort Worth South Hills senior Cristal Saldivar scored her 100th career goal with the program during the Eagle Mountain Saginaw soccer shootout on Thursday.

Saldivar accomplished the milestone on a penalty kick in a 1-1 tie against LD Bell.

Saldivar is up to seven goals this season in seven games. She scored four times on Jan. 9 vs. Alvarado.

As a freshman, Saldivar recorded 25 goals and seven assists. She bumped it up to 37 and 12 as a sophomore.

Saldivar scored 31 goals and had 14 assists last season before the playoffs were canceled due to COVID-19.

She becomes the third player in program history to hit 100 career goals, behind national leader Esmie Gonzales (316) and 2020 graduate Johana Rodriguez (100).

