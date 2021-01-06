Mansfield Summit boys rally to upset Timberview; Legacy girls extend win streak against Burleson

Mansfield Summit trailed by 12 points early in the third quarter, but the Jaguars came back to beat Mansfield Timberview in overtime and on the road, 64-62, in a key District 8-5A boys basketball showdown Tuesday night.

Summit, ranked No. 23 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, improved to 3-0 in district and 11-2 overall. Timberview, No. 4, fell to 2-1 and 8-3.

“Great win for our program. You come into Timberview and see all the banners so I knew they would play hard and play smart. I hope it’s a turning point and helps propel us to do great things,” Summit coach Emund Prichett said.

Timberview guard Donovan O’Day (4) shadows Summit guard Maxwell Jones (15) down court during a high school basketball game at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 05, 2021. Summit Jaguars defeated the Timberview Wolves 64-62. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Summit head coach Emund Prichett talks to the players during a timeout at a high school basketball game at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 05, 2021. Timberview led 27-20 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Trailing 44-38 in the fourth quarter, Summit made three straight baskets to tie the game. Channon Hall picked up his own miss and made a floater in the lane. David Terrell and Richard Lemboye scored the other two buckets.

Timberview scored five straight from Chendall Weaver and Braylon Crosby and the Wolves led 49-47 with 1:37 left in regulation. Summit tied the game at 49 with 40 ticks left. Timberview couldn’t get a final shot off.

Hall, who scored 10 of his game-high 22 points in OT, hit a 3-pointer and the Jaguars stormed out with the first seven points of the extra frame and never trailed again. Summit hit 8 of 10 free throws in the period, including 5 of 6 from Nicholas Shogbonyo, who had 17 points.

“We had to settle down. We got a little more gritty on the boards and that helped us,” Prichett said. “Free throws are a major focus in practice. Free throws win ball games.”

Summit guard Jeffrey Scott (2) brings the ball down court chased by Timberview guard Daniel Viera-Tuck (12) during a high school basketball game at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 05, 2021. Summit Jaguars defeated the Timberview Wolves 64-62. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Timberview guard Chendall Weaver (3) lays one in over the defense of Summit guard Derrick Onyeador (3) during a high school basketball game at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 05, 2021. Timberview led 27-20 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

The Jaguars didn’t get off to a hot start, falling behind 15-10 after the opening quarter. The Wolves started the second quarter on an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 23-10. Timberview led 27-20 at intermission.

The Wolves were led by Weaver’s 20 points. Jared Washington added 18.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Hall said. “We just had to trust one another. We practice hard everyday and we were prepared for this game. We have a brotherhood and have faced adversity every game.”

Mansfield Legacy girls 44, Burleson 32

Savannah Catalon scored a game-high 24 points and the Broncos beat the Elks in a battle of top two teams in 8-5A Tuesday night at Legacy High School. The Broncos, No. 8 in 5A, improved to 5-0 in district and 15-1 overall. They extended their win streak to 13 games. The Elks fell to 3-2 and 12-3.

“I knew Burleson was going to be good. They have three bigs and when we go up against somebody big, it’s more challenging and we have to work harder in the front court,” Legacy coach Michelle Morris said.

Legacy scored the first nine points and 14 of 16 to open the game. Catalon scored nine quick points to make it 14-2. Her assist to Sarviva Legions made it 17-5. Catalon had 13 points after the first quarter and Legacy led 21-9.

Savannah Catalon finds Sarviva Legions for the Legacy 2. @BroncogirlsBB leads Burleson 17-5 first quarter #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/uYs587Cyvo — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 5, 2021

Savannah Catalon with the pick and layup. Looking like @jcatalon27 on that INT . She’s got 11 of Legacy’s 19 #txhsgbb #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/T1TEXdBeKf — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 5, 2021

Burleson post Trinitee Johnson scored nine of her team-high 17 points in the second quarter to help the Elks go on a 7-0 run and get within 28-23. The Elks trailed 31-23 at the break.

A Maddie Griggs’ layup and steal and basket from Legions pushed Legacy’s lead back up to 10 in the third quarter. The Elks got as close as eight in the fourth quarter after a basket from Brianna Trevino.

Good ball movement by @BroncogirlsBB Maddie Griggs with the finish. Legacy back up 10 third quarter #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/eJMenBOJVy — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 6, 2021

“We put a lot of pressure on the ball because that’s our game. We don’t have a lot of size,” Catalon said.

Griggs chipped in 13 for the Broncos.

“We were missing two players and some players had to play a little more than normal, but they bought in and we got the win. They understood the game plan and really took off in the beginning,” Morris said.