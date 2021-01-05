Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area boys and girls basketball player of the week

Voting ends on Wednesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for boys basketball player of the week
Tyler Stone, Joshua
Jesse Iweze, Byron Nelson
Blake Bahr, Keller
Vote for girls basketball player of the week
Jazmin Barber, FW Wyatt
Deja Lumsden, Timber Creek
Savannah Catalon, Mans. Legacy
