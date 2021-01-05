Former high school All-American from Fort Worth sets scoring record with Sooners

Madi Williams, a 2018 graduate of Fort Worth Trinity Valley, scored 45 points to set the Oklahoma Sooners’ single-game scoring record Sunday at home against West Virginia.

She was named Big 12 player of the week.





OU single-game scoring record and the most points by a D-I player this season. #OUrWay pic.twitter.com/OaLOiWoSBy — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 3, 2021

Madi Williams set the @OU_WBBall single-game scoring record dropping 4️⃣5️⃣ points against West Virginia. Her 4️⃣5️⃣ points were good for the most by a Division I women’s basketball player this season. @madi_wms is the #Big12WBB Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/iAsP514e4L — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 4, 2021

Williams was a 5-star high school recruit at Trinity Valley, where she averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals as a senior. She was a McDonald’s All-American and led her team with 13 points on 6 of 11 shooting.

On Sunday, Williams passed OU’s all-time leading scorer Courtney Paris, who scored 43 points in a game in 2006.

Williams shot 17 of 30 from the field, 3 of 7 from three and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. The OU junior shattered her previous high of 26. Her 45 points against WVU is the most by a D1 women’s basketball player this season.

Williams scored 22 points in the first half and 11 in the second quarter.

points



17-30 FG | 3-7 3FG | 8-9 FT@madi_wms was insanely as she set the OU single-game scoring record and scored the most points by a Division I women's basketball player this season. pic.twitter.com/FdF75KOrwB — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 3, 2021

At the prep level, Williams was ranked the No. 4 wing and No. 24 overall by ESPN.

She played in the Jordan Brand Classic and participated in the 2016 USA Basketball U16 World Championship Team trials and the 2017 USA Basketball U17 World Championship Team trials.

In five games this season, Williams is averaging 25.2 points on 53.8% shooting.

During her first two seasons at OU, Williams is averaged 13.9 points per game. This includes 60 games and 55 starts. She has averaged 7.7 rebounds and shot 44.6% from the field.