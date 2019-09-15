Lofton explodes for 222 all-purpose yards, 4 TDs to lead North Side over rival

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Versatile Da’Wain Lofton exploded for 222 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns to lead North Side over Diamond Hill-Jarvis, 42-20, Saturday night at Farrington Field in a non-district outing.

Lofton caught six passes for 192 yards and rushed five times for 30 yards. The agile and speedy sophomore ran and caught passes for a pair of touchdowns each.

Teammate and quarterback Isaak Rosales did not throw an incompletion but did throw a pair of interceptions. The junior was 9 for 11 for 214 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for a touchdown.

North Side scored on its first three possessions to take a 21-0 lead two minutes into the second quarter. The Steers took the opening kickoff and marched 65 yards in 10 plays with Jorge Aguirre taking it over for the last yard.

The Steers’ second touchdown was keyed by a picture-perfect pass by Rosales to Loften for 40 yards to the Eagle 2-yard line. Lofton caught the pass over his shoulder near the sideline in stride despite tight coverage. Two plays later, he was rewarded with a handoff, which he took over from three yards out and a 14-0 Steer lead.

On the Steers next series, Lofton was again the man of the hour with a 61-yard scoring reception and a 21-0 lead.

DHJ was one-of-three on fourth down conversions. The one it did convert did not produce any points (a missed field goal) and the two they did not convert led to touchdowns by North Side.

Nevertheless, the Eagles did manage to get on the scoreboard with 1:29 left before halftime thanks to a good punt and a defensive stand that forced the Steers to punt from deep in their own end zone.

Diamond Hill punted 43 yards to the North Side 4-yard line where the ball was downed. After the Steers were unable to move the ball, they were forced to punt from their 1. As a result, the Eagles began play from the Steer 33-yard line. Six plays later, they were in the end zone for their first score, a one-yard bootleg by quarterback Anthony Valdez that made it 21-7 North Side.

Kicker Eric Tovar was good on all six of his extra points for North Side.

Unfortunately for Diamond-Hill, Saturday night’s loss repeated last year’s pattern. As they did in 2018, the Eagles opened their season with wins over a pair of Dallas schools, Conrad and North Dallas, but followed that up with a loss to rival North Side, 52-21.