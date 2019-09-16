High School Volleyball

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player, team of the week Sept. 16

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player and team of the week for Sept. 9-14, 2019.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

If you would like to nominate a player or team, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com by Sunday night.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week Sept 9-14, 2019
Sydney Niederhaus, Arlington: Season high 27 kills, 16 digs vs Lamar
Skyler McKinnon, Byron Nelson: Career high 18 kills vs Guyer
Lilly Rychlik, Kennedale: 74 assists, 13 digs, 4 aces vs Boswell, Benbrook

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball team of the week Sept 9-14
Granbury: Defeated Midlothian Heritage and Legacy
SL Carroll: Sweeps over Weatherford and Eaton
Argyle: Eagles won the Winter Park Showcase in Orlando
