Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player, team of the week Sept. 16

Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.
By
Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout
Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.
By
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player and team of the week for Sept. 9-14, 2019.
Winners will be announced on Wednesday.
If you would like to nominate a player or team, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com by Sunday night.
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week Sept 9-14, 2019
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball team of the week Sept 9-14
Created with
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Comments