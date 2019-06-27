Georgia bound jumper wins national award after setting UIL state and national record

Lake Ridge’s Jasmine Moore wins Gatorade National award Moore won the 6A triple jump title in May by setting the UIL state record and the national high school record with a mark of 44-feet 10-inches, breaking Luling’s Ychlindria Spears (2001) by nearly eight inches. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Moore won the 6A triple jump title in May by setting the UIL state record and the national high school record with a mark of 44-feet 10-inches, breaking Luling’s Ychlindria Spears (2001) by nearly eight inches.

Most high school athletes would be happy to make one trip to state in their lifetime.

For Jasmine Moore, not only did she go to the UIL track and field state meet all four years during her Mansfield Lake Ridge career, she’s a nine-time state champion.

But there was still one award she had to win.

After Moore was named Gatorade Texas Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year for the second straight season on June 22, the Georgia bound jumper was surprised with the Gatorade National award on Thursday at Vernon Newsom Stadium.

“When I walked in I saw some of my closest friends and I was wondering what are they doing here,” said Moore, who won four state titles in both the long jump and triple jump.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program recognizes the nation’s most elite high school athletes for their accomplishments on and off the field. Past Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Runners of the Year have gone on to have incredible success. They’ve produced a combined 73 gold medals and 26 national championships.

“Such a prestigious award and so many great athletes have won it before so it was a real honor for me to win this,” Moore said. “It was always my goal to win this award one day.”

She won the Class 6A triple jump title in May by setting the UIL state record and the national high school record with a mark of 44-feet 10-inches, breaking Luling’s Ychlindria Spears (2001) by nearly eight inches.

Moore would’ve broken Spears’ record as well as the overall record (44-11.75) last year with her jump of 45-4.75, but due to strong winds, it didn’t go down as a record. She owns the 6A and 5A records as Lake Ridge moved up a class this season.

“Knowing I had jumped a 45 last year, I kind of shocked myself,” she said. “My goal this year was to get a wind-legal. I don’t think a lot of people thought I had it in me so to actually do it and set a national record, I was very proud of myself.”

Another goal for Moore was to win the Gatorade national award after coming up short last year.

“Absolutely amazing and I couldn’t be more proud of Jasmine,” mother Trinette said. “I think this is the one award she’s wanted more than anything. She didn’t win it last year. She was very happy with all the awards, but Jasmine is a competitor so she wants to win it all.”

Moore also won her fourth championship in the long jump with a mark of 20-feet 7-inches.

