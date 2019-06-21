Two former DFW high school stars part of 12-man roster for USA Basketball World Cup team

Mansfield Timberview celebrates title, Likekele named MVP The Wolves beat Waxahachie to win the 2017 Whataburger tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wolves beat Waxahachie to win the 2017 Whataburger tournament.

A pair of former high school basketball players from Arlington were named to the 12-man 2019 USA Basketball Men’s Under-19 World Cup Team roster on Thursday; Isaac Likekele and Cade Cunningham.

The 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup will take place June 29-July 7 in Heraklion, Greece. The top-ranked Americans will take on New Zealand (June 29), Lithuania (June 30) and Senegal (July 2) before the knockout phase begins on July 3.

Likekele, who won a 5A state title at Mansfield Timberview in 2017, wrapped up his freshman year at Oklahoma State in March. He’s the fourth Cowboy to represent USA Basketball at the FIBA U19 World Cup, joining Matt Clark (1979), Marcus Smart of Flower Mound Marcus (2013) and Jawun Evans (2015). All three of those former Cowboys won gold medals.

Likekele started in all 32 games and averaged 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He joined Smart as the only two OSU freshmen to record at least 120 assists and 40 steals.

He averaged 18 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists per game as a senior at Timberview, and was voted Whataburger tournament MVP that season. He was also a two-time Star-Telegram all-area selection.

Cunningham just finished his junior season at Montverde Academy in Florida. He spent his first two years at Arlington Bowie, where he was a two-time all-district selection. He made the all-area team in 2018.

Cunningham is one of the top 2020 prospects in the country, ranking No. 3 overall in the nation (No. 2 combo guard). He’s the top-ranked player in Florida, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-6 guard is a 5-star prospect and holds 13 offers. His top 10 is Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Virginia, Florida, Texas, Memphis, Oklahoma State and Washington.

USA Basketball FIBA U19 World Cup Schedule

USA vs New Zealand

Saturday, June 29 – Noon CT

USA vs Lithuania

Sunday, June 30 – 9:45 a.m. CT

USA vs Senegal

Tuesday, July 2 – 8 a.m. CT

USA Basketball FIBA U19 World Cup Roster

Scottie Barnes (University School/West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Cade Cunningham (Montverde Academy, Fla./Arlington, Texas)

Jalen Green (Prolific Prep/Fresno, Calif.)

Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State/Oshkosh, Wis.)

Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama/Meridianville, Ala.)

Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State/Mansfield, Texas)

Evan Mobley (Rancho Christian School/Temecula, Calif.)

Reggie Perry (Mississippi State/Thomasville, Ga.)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (IMG Academy, FL/Overland Park, Kan.)

Jalen Suggs (Minnehaha Academy/Minneapolis, Minn.)

Trevion Williams (Purdue/Chicago, Ill.)

Ziaire Williams (Notre Dame H.S./Sherman Oaks, Calif.)