Parents grow up! Brawl breaks out during children’s baseball game in Colorado

Officials are investigating a fight between adults during a children’s baseball game, involving 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire, on June 15 at Westgate Elementary in Lakewood, Colo.

According to FOX 31 in Denver, several injuries were reported, including one seriously.

“Coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other,” the Lakewood Police Department said on its Facebook page.

According to FOX 31, the brawl started when coaches from one team confronted the umpire and a coach from the other team tried to listen in. One coach pulled another away and the fight was underway. But it might have been stirred up earlier when coaches were arguing calls and expletives were used.

Both teams compete within the same league and hired an attorney to represent them, per FOX 31

Video shows coaches and parents fighting and throwing punches behind home plate and against the back-stop while the baseball players were taken off the field.

According to FOX 31, police are looking for any information about the fight especially the name of a man seen on video who is wearing a white shirt and teal shorts. Police said the man sucker-punched another man and could face assault charges. Police said five people have been cited for disorderly conduct and fighting in public. There were no reports of any children being injured.