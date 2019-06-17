Kenzi Carter is one of the top players in DFW; a visit here solidified her college decision

Tulane women’s basketball head coach Lisa Stockton and FW Country Day guard Kenzi Carter. Courtesy

Fort Worth Country Day 2020 guard Kenzi Carter announced her commitment to Tulane via Twitter on Saturday.

“First, I thank God for the amazing journey He has paved for me and blessing me with the ability to play the game I love. Second, I thank my extremely supportive family because without their commitment and sacrifices I would not be where I am today,” Carter said in a tweet.

“The coaching staff is amazing. Coach Lisa Stockton has proven that she has the team’s best interest in mind and that is a huge piece,” Carter said. “The academics at Tulane are incredible and anything you set your mind to is possible at Tulane.

“Coach Stockton will work extra to make sure everyone studies what they want and this provides the players with the best fit. The team is the absolute best and I cannot wait to be apart of their environment. They were extremely welcoming to me when I visited. Tulane is also a beautiful campus and it has everything I could possibly ever need.”

Kenzi Carter is the bank is open for this 3pter Country Day 40-32 in the fourth @kenzi__carter pic.twitter.com/R9s2UGY2CU — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) December 14, 2018

Carter went to Tulane’s basketball camp days before her commitment.

Tulane was always on her mind, but the visit solidified her choice.

“The day before I got to hang out with coaches and players,” Carter said. “Days before that I realized Tulane is where I wanted to be and my visit confirmed everything I was feeling and thinking about it.”

Carter, who also plays volleyball and runs track at FWCD, was named the Southwest Prep Conference all-state team after averaging team-highs 19.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season. She added 2.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

She was also SPC all-zone and Country Day team MVP.

“I committed now because there’s no better place for me. It was the right fit for me to grow athletically and academically,” Carter said. “The recruiting process was really an amazing opportunity and I will forever be grateful for it because of how much i grew as a person.”