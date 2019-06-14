List of Dallas-Fort Worth area baseball players in the NCAA College World Series

Dylan Neuse Courtesy photo

The NCAA Baseball College World Series begins Saturday June 15 and runs through June 25 and 26 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. It’s the 70th consecutive year the CWS will be played there.

Full guide to the College World Series

Saturday June 15

Texas Tech vs. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Florida State, 7 p.m.

Sunday Jun 16

Vanderbilt vs. Louisville, 2 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

DFW prospects (alphabetical order)

Clayton Beeter, Texas Tech

High School: Birdville

Four-year letterwinner at Birdville where he helped the team to a district championship in 2014. Earned first team all-district honors his senior season in 2017 with an ERA of 0.81 and 106 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched, and also batted .417 with two home runs. Ranked as the 125th best high school prospect in Texas by Perfect Game. Also a three-year football letter winner and was named two-time first team all-district as a quarterback.

Carson Carter, Texas Tech

High School: Keller

Coached by Rob Stramp at Keller where he was a member of a team that went 31-10-2 during his senior year in 2016 and appeared in the regional semifinals.

Cade Farr, Texas Tech

High School: FW All Saints

A four-year letterwinner at All Saints where he was ranked as the No. 7 left-handed pitcher in the state by Perfect Game and the No. 78 overall prospect. 2018 TAPPS Division II honorable mention all-state as a first baseman and a pitcher. Named a Southwest Preparatory Conference first team all-state selection both his junior and sophomore seasons. Went 6-1 his junior year in 2017 with a 1.22 ERA, 76 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings with three no-hitters. Went 8-2 as a sophomore with a 2.11 ERA and 53 strikeouts.

Taylor Floyd, Texas Tech

High School: Frisco Centennial

Four-year letterwinner at Centennial where he played multiple positions, including pitcher, catcher and shortstop. Named 2016 TSWA 5A honorable mention all-state as a senior. District Pitcher of the Year in 2015 with 103 strikeouts and a 0.96 ERA.

Zack Gregory, Arkansas

High School: Timber Creek

An honorable mention for the 6A TSWA All-State Team in 2018. Hit .340 with two home runs, 14 RBIs, 29 runs and three triples as a junior in 2017. Gregory was named first team all-district in 2017 and was District Newcomer of the Year in 2016.

Kason Howell, Auburn

High School: Argyle Liberty Christian

Ranked as the No. 24 outfielder in the state and a top-500 player nationally. Hit .462 with six home runs and 39 RBIs as a senior in 2018. Howell set the school record for most doubles in a season with 16 as a sophomore and most hits in a season with 63 as a junior. Named TAPPS first-team all-state in 2017 and 2018 and second team in 2016. Helped the team to the TAPPS Division I state championship as a senior. Howell was drafted in the 20th round by the Boston Red Sox. He was also a four-year starter at free safety on the football team and a state champion in the long jump.

Caleb Kilian, Texas Tech

High School: Flower Mound

Finished with a 5-2 record as a junior in 2015 with a 1.50 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 56 innings pitched and was named first team all-district. Helped the team to the 2014 state championship. Earned 2016 Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American honors and was named to the 2015 PG Underclass Third Team and the 2014 Underclass Honorable Mention Team.

Brian Klein, Texas Tech

High School: Timber Creek

Four-year letterwinner with the Falcons, where he made the playoffs in 2015 and 2016. Posted a .435 batting average as a senior in 2016 with nine doubles and 27 RBIs and was named District MVP. Hit .395 as a junior with a home run, eight RBIs, 11 doubles and was named first team all-district. Earned Defensive Player of the Year in 2014. Received 2016 Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-America honors and named PG Underclass High Honorable Mention All-American in 2015.

Cody Masters, Texas Tech

High School: Coppell

Named 2017 third team all-area and first team all-district. Posted a .398 batting average during his junior season in 2016 with eight doubles, six home runs, 28 RBIs and 42 runs scored. Also named first team all-district and first team all-state. Louisville Slugger High School All-American and Texas Sports Writers All-State Selection. Perfect Game Underclassmen Preseason All-American and ranked as the No. 6 centerfielder in the state and No. 17 overall. Masters was drafted in the 40th round by the Boston Re Sox in 2017.

Easton Murrell, Texas Tech

High School: Prosper

Three-year letterwinner for coach Rick Carpenter. First team all-state shortstop his senior year in 2017 and was the District MVP. Hit .467 with four home runs. Helped Prosper to the 2015 5A state championship. Batted .329 with three home runs and 25 RBIs as a sophomore. Also played quarterback on the football team.

Jacob Nesbit, Arkansas

High School: Coppell

Ranked as the No. 31 overall player in the state by Perfect Game and the No. 4 shortstop. Batted .294 with 21 RBIs, 15 runs, four doubles and one home run as a junior in 2016. Batted .354 as a sophomore with 26 stolen bases, seven doubles, four triples and 15 RBIs in 2015. Named 7-6A Newcomer of the Year.

Dylan Neuse, Texas Tech

High School: Fossil Ridge

Ranked as a top-50 prospect in the state. As a senior, named 2017 District MVP, TSWA 6A first team all-state as a pitcher and honorable mention as a shortstop. Recorded a .425 batting average with five home runs, 31 RBIs and 31 stolen bases. As a junior, named 2016 District Offensive MVP and third team all-state. Also an all-district selection at receiver for the football team.

Zack Plunkett, Arkansas

High School: LD Bell

Drafted in the 20th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers this year, Plunkett was a two-year letterman with the Blue Raiders. He was named district defensive MVP and all-area as a senior. He was recognized as one of the top 500 high school players in the country by Perfect Game and was selected to participate in the Perfect Game National Showcase in Minnesota.

Kole Ramage, Arkansas

High School: Southlake Carroll

Ranked as the No. 63 overall player in the state by Perfect Game. Played in the 2015 Perfect Game South Underclass Showcase. Went 8-2 on the mound as a junior in 2016 with a 1.10 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 70 innings pitched. Named first team all-district in 2016. Went 3-1 as a sophomore with a 2.37 ERA and 40 strikeouts.

Cole Stilwell, Texas Tech

High School: Rockwall-Heath

Drafted in the 38th round by the Houston Astros in 2018. Recognized nationally on the 2017 Collegiate Baseball High School All-America Team as the second team catcher. Ranked as the No. 3 catcher and No. 38 overall prospect in the state. 2018 TSWA second team all-state. Hit .434 as a senior in 2018 with five home runs, five triples, 16 doubles and 44 RBIs as Heath was ranked No. 10 on the USA Today Super 25 Preseason list. Led all 6A players his junior year with 61 RBIs.

Kurt Wilson, Texas Tech

High School: Arlington Martin

Played with the Warriors under coach Curt Culbertson where he hit .445 overall, including six home runs, 46 RBIs, 12 doubles, and seven triples as a senior in 2017. Named two-time Perfect Game Underclassmen All-American. Ranked as the No. 4 at his position in the state and No. 23 overall.