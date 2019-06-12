From one basketball power to another; Guyer 4-star SF Jalen Wilson is headed to Big 12

Denton Guyer’s Jalen Wilson (10) moves toward the hoop as the Wildcats beat DeSoto 48-45 in a boys basketball playoff game at Arlington Lamar High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Denton Guyer small forward Jalen Wilson is headed to the Big 12 after the 4-star prospect announced his commitment to Kansas on Wednesday via Twitter.

Wilson decommitted from Michigan in May following a shocking departure to the NBA by head coach John Beilein. Wilson, who committed in May 2018, was the highest-ranked recruit of the Wolverines’ class before getting a release from his Letter of Intent.

R O C K C H A L K pic.twitter.com/1K2BVmwJyO — jwill (@thejalenwilson) June 12, 2019

According to Sports Illustrated, Wilson picked KU over North Carolina after making recent visits.

Kansas, UNC, Marquette, Baylor, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Michigan, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Purdue, Saint Louis, SMU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and VCU were his offers, per 247Sports, which has Wilson ranked as the No. 13 SF in the nation and No. 8 overall player in the state.

Wilson is also ranked No. 50 overall in the nation. He was the last uncommitted top-100 prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and shot 54 percent from the floor last season as Guyer went 32-5 and reached the 6A Region I final.

Wilson averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists as a junior.