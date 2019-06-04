Former Arlington Heights pitcher, all-area player of the year, drafted by the Astros

Top high school, college stars have names called in MLB Draft The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went.

The Houston Astros drafted former Fort Worth Arlington Heights pitcher Blair Henley (University of Texas-Austin) in the 7th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.

Henley, a junior at UT, owned a 6-4 record and 3.54 ERA in 13 starts for the Longhorns this season. He threw 73 2/3 innings and allowed 29 earned runs on 74 hits with 62 strikeouts. Opponents were batting .257 against the 6-foot-3 right-hander.

Henley, who graduated from Arlington Heights in 2016, was named All-Big 12 second team as a sophomore after finishing the year with a 3.32 ERA in 18 appearances over 86 2/3 innings.

He made 17 appearances with 10 starts as a freshman, where he finished with a 4.23 ERA in 61 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Henley was named Star-Telegram Player of the Year as a senior with the Yellow Jackets after posting a 9-0 record during the regular season. He had 97 strikeouts in 56 innings and at one point, threw three consecutive no-hitters.

Voted district MVP that season, he was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 22nd round, but signed with Texas.