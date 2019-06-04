Baylor star catcher, who graduated from Keller, drafted 9th overall by Atlanta Braves

Top high school, college stars have names called in MLB Draft The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went.

Baylor junior Shea Langeliers, a Keller native, was drafted 9th overall by the Atlanta Braves during the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday.

He was one of seven players from a Texas high school or college to be drafted through the first 21 picks.

The Bears wrapped up a 35-19 season with an appearance in the NCAA tournament. They went 1-2 in the UCLA Regional and ended their season with an 11-6 loss to UCLA on Sunday.

Baylor’s only win was a 24-6 blowout of Omaha on Saturday and Langeliers definitely left his mark.

Langeliers went 5 for 6 with three home runs, a double and an NCAA tournament record and school record 11 RBIs. It was Baylor’s most runs ever in a postseason game and most in any game over the last 11 years.

He was the first Baylor player to hit three homers in a game since 2017 and first Bear all-time to hit three home runs in a single postseason game.

Langeliers finished the season with a .308 batting average, 57 hits, 10 home runs, nine doubles and 42 RBIs. He scored 33 times and slugged .530. He also had a clean sheet defensively with no errors in 45 chances.

Langeliers had a monster freshman season in 2017 when he finished with career highs .313 batting average, 66 hits, 14 doubles and a .540 slugging percentage.

In three years, he has 180 hits, 31 homers, 41 doubles and 124 RBIs. He was first team All-Big 12 the past two seasons and All-Big 12 second team and Big 12 All-Freshman team in 2017. He was also a freshman All-American and second team All-American last season.

Langeliers was a three-year letterwinner at Keller, where he graduated in 2016. He removed eligibility from the 2016 MLB Draft to order to go to Baylor, but was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays as courtesy in the 34th round.

He was Defensive District MVP and first-team all-state as a senior. He was also District MVP as a sophomore. Langeliers finished his Keller career with a .327 average with 31 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 74 RBIs.

TEXAS CONNECTION

2. Bobby Witt Jr. (Colleyville Heritage HS), Kansas City

7. Nick Lodolo (TCU), Cincinnati

8. Josh Jung (Texas Tech), Texas

9. Shea Langeliers (Baylor), Atlanta

12. Brett Baty (Lake Travis HS), New York Mets

17. Jackson Rutledge (San Jacinto JC), Washington

21. Braden Shewmake (A&M), Atlanta