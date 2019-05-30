Southlake Carroll powers past Flower Mound; Benbrook’s run ends against Kilgore

Courtesy photo

CARROLL 8, FLOWER MOUND 5

Brandon Howell belted a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to send the Dragons past the Jaguars in Game 1 of their 6A Region I final on Thursday at TCU’s Lupton Stadium.

Howell cranked the homer over right field after nine pitches and five foul balls.

Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas Baptist University.

Carroll (30-11) jumped on Flower Mound early with a run in the first inning after Austin Hale scored on a passed ball and then added two runs in the third with back-to-back two-out RBI singles from Grant Golomb and Riley Garcia.

Flower Mound (32-13) tied it at 3 with one swing in the bottom of the third when TCU commit Cam Brown hit a three-run home run to right field.

The Dragons led 5-3 in the fifth after Garcia and Jaxon Osterberg hit back-to-back singles, but the Jaguars tied it 5 a half inning later on a Brown RBI triple and RBI single from Matt Marlow.

Carroll starter Cutter Sippel went the distance and struck out six batters.

Brown struck out eight in five innings.

KILGORE 8, BENBROOK 0

KILGORE 13, BENBROOK 4

Benbrook’s magical season came to an end with a doubleheader loss Thursday at DBU.

Both teams started Game 1 of their 4A Region II final on Wednesday, but postponed the game due to inclement weather. Kilgore was leading 2-0 in the fifth.

Resuming play in on Thursday, the Bulldogs added six runs in the sixth. Benbrook was held to two hits.

The Bulldogs scored six times in the first and second innings of Game 2. The Bobcats scored three runs in the first inning and one in the second.

Payton Poole drove in his team-leading 49th and 50th RBIs, which marks a school record. Davis Benton doubled down the right field line for an RBI double. Gabe Washington doubled in Hunter Rudel in the second.

Kilgore advances to the state tourney in Austin.

Benbrook finishes 28-8-2 with its first trip to the regional final in the program’s third season. Three seniors will play at the next level; Benton (NCTC), Travler Moore (Fort Scott Community College) and Xander Carrasco (UT-Dallas).