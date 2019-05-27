Dallas-Fort Worth softball players of the week May 21-25, 2019

Decatur walks off in softball regional final The Eagles earned the 2-1 walk off victory over Andrews to sweep the regional final. Video credit by WCM's Reece Waddell Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Eagles earned the 2-1 walk off victory over Andrews to sweep the regional final. Video credit by WCM's Reece Waddell

PLAYOFF PITCHERS OF THE WEEK

Kelsi Tonips, Brock; Reagan Chism, Decatur

What they did: Bushland had one of the top offenses in the state, averaging 15 runs per game on the season and over 16 runs during its postseason stretch. But after Brock lost Game 1 and facing elimination, Tonips’ name was called for Game 2, delivering a complete game victory where she allowed just one run on three hits.

Tonips struck out four batters while Bushland left five runners on base. She threw 93 pitches and induced 10 fly-outs. Brock won that game 8-1 and then won Game 3 to secure a trip to state for the fourth straight season.

Chism, the SFA commit won her 13th and 14th straight games after sweeping Andrews in the 4A Region I final.

She threw a complete-game shutout with 13 strikeouts during a 7-0 win in Game 1. She came back and allowed one run with four strikeouts as the Eagles won 2-1 in Game 2 to clinch a spot at state for the first time since 2002.

Honorable Mention

Karlie Charles, The Colony: 14 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 17 K vs. Little Elm

Savanna DesRochers, Forney: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 10 K vs. Reedy

Dylann Kaderka, Keller: 7 IP 3 H, 1 R, 4 K in Game 1 vs. Eaton

HITTERS OF THE WEEK

Madison Gaston, Anna; JT Smith, Decatur

What they did: Is there any better feeling than a walk-off to send your team to the UIL softball state tournament? That’s what Gaston and Smith did for the Coyotes and Eagles, helping their programs snap significant droughts.

In a one-game semifinal series vs. North Lamar, Gaston drove a 1-1 pitch to right field to clinch Anna’s first trip to state in program history. She finished the night 2 for 4.

In Game 2 against Andrews, Smith hit a pitch past first base to drive in the walk-off run and send Decatur to state. Oddly enough, both teams square off in the 4A state semis at 9 a.m. Thursday in Austin.

Honorable Mention

Amanda DeSario, Keller: 4 for 6, HR, RBI vs. Eaton

Hannah Holdbrook, Forney: 2 for 3, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R vs. Reedy

Sadie Hewitt, Forney: 2 for 2, 4 RBI, 2 stolen bases vs. Reedy

Jayda Coleman, The Colony: 6 for 6, 5 runs, 6 stolen bases vs. Little Elm

Jacee Hamlin, The Colony: 4 for 6, double, triple, 2 RBI, 3 runs vs. Little Elm

Qua Fisher, Anna: 2 for 3, HR, 3 RBI vs. North Lamar

Kennedy Crites, Eaton: 2 for 4, HR, 3 RBI in Game 2 vs. Keller

