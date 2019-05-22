List of Dallas-Fort Worth area softball players in the NCAA Super Regionals

Aledo’s Allie Arneson Austin American-Statesman

The Super Regionals get started on Thursday with best of three series. Winners will clinch a spot in the 2019 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Complete guide to the Supers

Super 16

Oklahoma vs. Northwestern

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Texas vs. Alabama

Florida vs. Tennessee

Oklahoma State vs. Florida State

Washington vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss vs. Arizona

Minnesota vs. LSU

James Madison vs. UCLA

DFW prospects (alphabetical order)

Allie Arneson, Minnesota

High School: Aledo

Fort Worth Star-Telegram first team as a junior and senior. Two-time UIL state Class 5A champion with the Bearcats in 2014 and 2015. Went to the state tournament three times. Lettered all four years. District Offensive MVP as a junior and District MVP as a senior. All-state selection and state all-tournament team in 2014 and 2015. MaxPrep All-American as a senior.

Anna Borgen, Ole Miss

High School: Dallas Christian

A three-time first-team all-state selection, and district MVP. Career .668 batting average and 44-7 record with a 1.12 ERA and 450 strikeouts. Batted .680 with five homers while going 17.3 with a 0.97 ERA and 166 strikeouts as a senior. Batted .710 while going 19.-1 with a 0.38 ERA and 184 strikeouts as a junior. Batted .613 while going 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA and 100 strikeouts as a sophomore. Also an all-state volleyball player.

Tuesday DerMargosian, Texas

High School: Justin Northwest

DerMargosian lettered in softball, basketball and volleyball for the Texans. Batted .467 as a senior in 2016 and broke the program record with 41 stolen bases. First-team all-district as a junior. Batted .524 with 55 hits and 34 runs as a sophomore.

Maribeth Gorsuch, LSU

High School: Lewisville

Lettered all four years with the Farmers. Won over 70 games including the 2013 state championship. Finished state runner-up in 2015 when she went 24-5 with a 0.90 ERA and 343 strikeouts in 210 innings. Named state all-tourney MVP in 2013. Three-time all-state nod and MaxPreps All-American in 2015.

Lauren Heintzelman, Oklahoma State

High School: Southlake Carroll

Vype Magazine DFW Top-50 players to watch in 2013. Selected second-team all-district as a senior.

Jaden Hoelker, Texas

High School: Denton Ryan

Lettered all four years while with the Raiders. Two-time first-team all-district selection. District Catcher of the Year in 2017 and Utility Player of the Year in 2018. Batted .379 during her high school career with 16 home runs and 67 extra-base hits.

Mady Lohman, Oklahoma State

High School: Timber Creek

Lettered all four years for the Falcons. Batted .426 and slugged .755 as a senior. Holds the single-season records for runs, walks, stolen bases and career records for most runs, walks, triples, stolen bases and on-base percentage. Received multiple All-American and all-state nods as a junior and senior. Fort Worth Star-Telegram first team as a senior. All-District honors all four years including Co-MVP and Defensive MVP.

Taylor Lynch, Oklahoma State

High School: Red Oak

Named second-team All-American by MaxPreps and 5A all-state after hitting .684 as a senior. Received District Defensive, Offensive and Newcomer of the Year during her high school career.

Madi Sue Montgomery, Oklahoma State

High School: Burleson Centennial

Batted .539 with 41 RBIs, 23 doubles and a .973 slugging percentage. Spartans won three district titles. District MVP in 2014, Offensive Player of the Year in 2013. All-state selection as a junior and senior. Fort Worth Star-Telegram first team as a senior.

Shannon Rhodes, Texas

High School: Brewer

Ranked as the No. 6 recruit in the nation by FloSoftball. Batted .462 with 17 doubles, nine homers and 33 RBIs, and was District MVP as a senior. Batted .462 with 60 hits, 53 runs, 11 homers and 33 RBIs as a junior. District Offensive MVP as a sophomore and Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. Four-time Fort-Worth Star-Telegram all-area selection.

Amanda Roth, Ole Miss

High School: Hebron

All-district and all-state nods all four years with the Hawks. NFCA second-team All-South Central Region as a senior. Holds the all-time program records for batting average (.450), hits (150), home runs (26), doubles (38), RBIs (110) and assists (321). Also holds single-season school records for doubles (12) and assists (105). Batted .506 with nine homers and 32 RBIs as a senior. Batted .512 with six homers and 30 RBIs as a junior. Batted .468 with seven homers and 20 RBIs as a sophomore. Batted .343 with four homers and 28 RBIs as a freshman.

Sydney Springfield, Oklahoma State

High School: Flower Mound

District Offensive MVP as a senior after hitting .514 with six homers and 20 RBIs. Holds the career record with 25 home runs. First-team all-district as a junior after hitting .390 with five homers.