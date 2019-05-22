Keller is one win away from softball state tourney; The Colony advances to Austin

Keller starting pitcher Dylann Kaderka reacts to getting a strikeout against Easton, Wednesday evening in the Region Finals played at Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Tx. (Special to the Star-Telegram Steve Nurenberg). Special to the Star-Telegram

SOFTBALL

KELLER 3, EATON 1

A couple home runs was all Dylann Kaderka needed from the circle as the Indians took Game 1 of the 6A Region I final Wednesday at Flower Mound. Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

It didn’t take long for the Indians (34-3-1) as Texas Tech signee Amanda DeSario hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. Brooke Davis followed with a single, reached third and scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0.

“It was super important to jump on them early,” Alexa Langeliers said. “Watch Amanda hit the home run, it was an amazing feeling and we were so ready to win.”

Eaton (31-3) couldn’t trim the lead in half during the top of the third. Kenzlee Zaher smacked a pitch into the gap in left center, but Indiana bound senior Caraline Woodall hit the cut-off Langeliers, who threw home where LSU commit Hayden Brown tagged the runner for the third out.

A half inning later and Langeliers did it with her bat, blasting a solo home run to center field. The Eagles scored in the sixth when Zaher hit a homer over the left-field wall.

“I was looking for something fast and she threw me an inside pitch and I just turned on it,” Langeliers said.

Kaderka (24-1) scattered three hits for the Indians while Eaton starter Maddy Wright (Abilene Christian) allowed seven hits and struck out three.

Keller has given Eaton all three of its losses this year. The Indians have won by a combined four runs.

“We were all super pumped for this game and knew we had to play our A-game against Eaton,” Langeliers said.

THE COLONY 7, LITTLE ELM 2

The Cougars completed the sweep of the Lobos during the 5A Region I final at Prosper. The Colony won 6-0 on Tuesday.

Oklahoma commit Jayda Coleman, the No. 1 2020 player in the nation, went 3 for 3 and scored three times as the Cougars secured a spot in the UIL state tournament in Austin for the second time in three years. They won the 5A title in 2017.

Iowa State bound pitcher Karlie Charles struck out eight. Texas Tech commit Jacee Hamlin went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. The Cougars (39-2) also got RBIs from Olivia Wick and Michelle Tillapaguh.

Little Elm (30-9) made its deepest playoff run in program history.

BUSHLAND 7, BROCK 4

Brock’s Landry Felts and Payton Gasca each went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, but it was Bushland that took the lead in the 3A Region I final at Iowa Park. Game 2 is 4 p.m. Saturday at Iowa Park.

Bushland scored twice in the first, third and seventh innings. Brock also got RBIs from Claire Duvall and Jessica Leek.

BASEBALL

BENBROOK 6, SPRING HILL 0

Devin Bennett threw a three-hit shutout and struck out six batters as the Bobcats took Game 1 of their 4A Region II semifinal series at Rockwall-Heath. Game 2 is 7 p.m. Thursday at Heath.

The game was scoreless through two innings until the Bobcats (27-5-2) scored two in the third on an RBI groundout from Gabe Washington and an RBI single from Travler Moore.

Brooks Howson scored in the fifth and Benbrook scored two more in the sixth.

Bennett threw 99 pitches and 60 for strikes. He induced 10 groundouts and Spring Hill left six runners on base.