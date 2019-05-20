High School Sports
Dallas-Fort Worth softball players of the week May 14-18, 2019
PLAYOFF PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Dylann Kaderka, Keller
What she did: The 2019 starting pitcher, who is a two-time UIL state champ, picked up two wins in a sweep over Frenship in the 6A Region I semifinals in Abilene. She allowed three hits and one earned run with three strikeouts to beat the Tigers 7-3 in Game 1 and set the program record with her 78th career victory.
She broke a tie with 2016 state champ Kaylee Rogers.
Then Kaderka got her 79th career win in Game 2 when the Indians won 11-3 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the regional final for the fifth straight season. She allowed four hits and struck out five.
Honorable Mention
Lauren Lucas, Little Elm: 7 IP, 10 K vs. EP Chapin
Hannah Howell, Anna: 7 IP, 0 ER, 6 K in Game 2 vs. Farmersville
Savanna DesRochers, Forney: 10 IP, 3 ER, 14 K vs. McKinney North
Annie Gunther, Wylie: 13 IP, 1 R vs. Cypress Ranch
Reagan Chism, Decatur: 5 IP, 1 R, 6 K vs. Canyon
Lauren Kizer, Brock: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 12 K in Game 1 vs. Slaton
HITTER OF THE WEEK
Kenzlee Zaher, Eaton
What she did: The 2019 first baseman went 4 for 6 with a home run and six RBIs during a one-game playoff win over Odessa to help the Eagles advance to the regional final for the first time.
Zaher hit an RBI single during her second at-bat that gave Eaton a 3-1 lead in the second inning. She hit a lead-off single in the sixth and came up again in the inning for a two-run single to make it 12-8.
Her three-run home run in the seventh gave Eaton a 20-8 lead. The Eagles won 24-8.
Honorable Mention
Jayda Coleman, The Colony: 4 for 4, 2 doubles, triple, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, 4 stolen bases in Game 2 vs. Abilene Wylie
Landry Felts, Brock: 3 for 3, HR, 2 doubles, 6 RBIs, 4 runs in Game 2 vs. Slaton
Sadie Hewitt, Forney: 5 for 8, 3 doubles, 8 RBIs vs. McKinney North
Micaela Wark, Reedy: 2 HR, double, 8 RBIs vs. Hallsville
Skyler Shaw, Wylie: 3 for 4, HR, 6 RBIs in Game 2 vs. Cy Ranch
Chelsea Blankenship, Eaton: 3 for 5, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 4 runs vs. Odessa
Tessa Galipeau, Keller: 3 for 3, HR, triple, double, 2 RBIs in Game 1 vs. Frenship
Hannah Morland, Anna: 5 for 8, 2 doubles, 7 RBIs vs. Farmersville
Past winners
Karlie Charles, The Colony
Micaela Wark, Reedy
Savanna DesRochers, Forney
Hayden Brown, Keller
Kallie Erwin, LD Bell
Piper Harness, Carroll
Byrdie Skipper, Boswell
Kaitlyn Derheim, McKinney North
Lexi Pope, Frisco Centennial
Alexis Jasso, Venus
Kinsey Kackley, McKinney Boyd
Bailey Brenek, Flower Mound
Trinity Cannon, Forney
Lauren Lucas, Little Elm
Reagan Hukill, Mansfield
