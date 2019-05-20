Dallas-Fort Worth softball players of the week May 14-18, 2019

Texas Tech commit Riley Love’s home run to left field Down 2-1, Keller junior and Texas Tech commit Riley Love tied the game vs. Eaton with a solo home run to left field, Monday March 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Down 2-1, Keller junior and Texas Tech commit Riley Love tied the game vs. Eaton with a solo home run to left field, Monday March 11, 2019.

PLAYOFF PITCHER OF THE WEEK

Dylann Kaderka, Keller

What she did: The 2019 starting pitcher, who is a two-time UIL state champ, picked up two wins in a sweep over Frenship in the 6A Region I semifinals in Abilene. She allowed three hits and one earned run with three strikeouts to beat the Tigers 7-3 in Game 1 and set the program record with her 78th career victory.

She broke a tie with 2016 state champ Kaylee Rogers.

Then Kaderka got her 79th career win in Game 2 when the Indians won 11-3 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the regional final for the fifth straight season. She allowed four hits and struck out five.

Honorable Mention

Lauren Lucas, Little Elm: 7 IP, 10 K vs. EP Chapin

Hannah Howell, Anna: 7 IP, 0 ER, 6 K in Game 2 vs. Farmersville

Savanna DesRochers, Forney: 10 IP, 3 ER, 14 K vs. McKinney North

Annie Gunther, Wylie: 13 IP, 1 R vs. Cypress Ranch

Reagan Chism, Decatur: 5 IP, 1 R, 6 K vs. Canyon

Lauren Kizer, Brock: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 12 K in Game 1 vs. Slaton

HITTER OF THE WEEK

Kenzlee Zaher, Eaton

What she did: The 2019 first baseman went 4 for 6 with a home run and six RBIs during a one-game playoff win over Odessa to help the Eagles advance to the regional final for the first time.

Zaher hit an RBI single during her second at-bat that gave Eaton a 3-1 lead in the second inning. She hit a lead-off single in the sixth and came up again in the inning for a two-run single to make it 12-8.

Her three-run home run in the seventh gave Eaton a 20-8 lead. The Eagles won 24-8.

Honorable Mention

Jayda Coleman, The Colony: 4 for 4, 2 doubles, triple, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, 4 stolen bases in Game 2 vs. Abilene Wylie

Landry Felts, Brock: 3 for 3, HR, 2 doubles, 6 RBIs, 4 runs in Game 2 vs. Slaton

Sadie Hewitt, Forney: 5 for 8, 3 doubles, 8 RBIs vs. McKinney North

Micaela Wark, Reedy: 2 HR, double, 8 RBIs vs. Hallsville

Skyler Shaw, Wylie: 3 for 4, HR, 6 RBIs in Game 2 vs. Cy Ranch

Chelsea Blankenship, Eaton: 3 for 5, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 4 runs vs. Odessa

Tessa Galipeau, Keller: 3 for 3, HR, triple, double, 2 RBIs in Game 1 vs. Frenship

Hannah Morland, Anna: 5 for 8, 2 doubles, 7 RBIs vs. Farmersville

