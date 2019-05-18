Weatherford Christian wins TAPPS state title; Keller, Eaton set up regional final matchup

Keller sweeps Frenship on Saturday May 18, 2019 to advance to the regional final for the fifth-straight season. Keller softball

SOFTBALL

EATON 24, ODESSA 8

The Bronchos appeared to have all the momentum and it looked as if Eaton’s season was going to end on Saturday in the regional semifinals for the second-straight year.

Odessa erased a 6-1 lead with seven two-out runs in the fifth inning.

But that only ignited the Eaton bats.

The Eagles scored 18 runs during the final two innings including an 11-run sixth to beat the Bronchos in a one-game 6A Region I semifinal series at Hermleigh.

Eaton advances to its first regional final to play district rival Keller.

The Eagles were in control with a five-run lead after four innings thanks to a solo home run and RBI single from Ashlyn Walker, but after getting its first two outs of the fifth, Odessa recorded two walks and three hits, highlighted by a two-run home run from Noeli Suarez to put the Bronchos in front 8-6.

But Eaton exploded a half inning later with 11 runs on eight hits and 16 batters. Chelsea Blankenship tied the game with a two-run double and the Eagles added seven runs with two outs. Maddy Wright’s RBI single gave Eaton a 17-8 lead.

Kenzlee Zaher, who went 4 for 6 with six RBIs, hit a three-run home run to left in the seventh while Audry Fleming added a solo homer to right field later in the inning.

Zaher and six other Eagles had at least two hits. Blankenship and Jaden Middlebrook were both 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

KELLER 11, FRENSHIP 3

The Indians advanced to their fifth straight regional final after eliminating the Tigers, for the third straight year, in the 6A Region I semifinals at Abilene Christian University’s Wells Field.

Home runs did Frenship in again during the seventh inning when Hayden Brown led off with a solo home run and two batters later, Riley Love added a two-run shot off the scoreboard in left field.

After starting 0 for 9 through the first five innings, Keller’s last five batters of its lineup went 6 for 8 with seven runs in the final two and reached based in all 10 plate appearances.

Keller’s Dylann Kaderka limited the Tigers to two hits and induced 15 pop-flies.

“The defense works hard every day in challenging themselves and working to get better,” coach Christina Gwyn said. “They piggyback off Dylann and her energy. We worked hard all year on just taking it one pitch at a time.”

Amanda DeSario singled on a bunt in the third and scored on a Frenship error. Tessa Galipeau drove in Brooke Davis on a ground out to put the Indians up 3-0. Davis doubled and scored on an Alexa Langeliers single to make it a three-run lead in the fifth.

Keller led 8-3 in the sixth as the first seven batters reached base. Bella Oboyski’s single, DeSario’s bases loaded hit by pitch and Davis’ two-run single provided the scoring.

Brandon McAuliffe, Special Contributor

BROCK 17, SLATON 1 (5)

Landry Felts homered, doubled twice and drove in six runs as the Eagles swept their 3A Region I semifinal series at ACU.

Brock (31-6) advances to the regional final for the fourth straight season to face Bushland.

The Eagles, who won 17-0 on Friday, scored 12 runs in the fourth inning.

Kelsi Tonips allowed three hits, one unearned run and struck out three. Hailey Blankenship and Maddie Bramblett combined to go 5 for 6 with five RBIs and four runs scored.

BASEBALL

WEATHERFORD CHRISTIAN 7, BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN 6

The Lions erased a 6-0 deficit and Blake Heid hit the walk-off single to win the TAPPS Division V state title game on Saturday in Crosby.

Brazosport Christian scored four times in the fourth to lead 5-0 then added another run in the top of the fifth.

Weatherford Christian got one in the bottom half on an error and added five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Logan Perkin drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch and Jaxson Foland hit an RBI ground out to plate Heid.

Clay Dukes and Foland scored on an error and the Lions tied the game with an RBI single to right from Ethan Smith.

Aaron Greenfield and Andrew Couser singled to start the seventh before Heid drilled his first pitch to left.

The Lions erased a 4-1 lead and scored three times in the seventh, and Couser’s walk-off sent Weatherford Christian past Red Oak Ovilla Christian 5-4 in Friday’s state semifinals.

MIDLOTHIAN 5, CLEBURNE 4 (8)

Garrett Bourgeois hit the walk-off RBI single and Josh Oliver scored as the Panthers won Game 3 of their 5A Region II quarterfinal series at Midlothian.

The Panthers (23-13) advance to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2006 to play Wylie East (21-13), which swept McKinney North.

Down to its final two outs, Cleburne tied it at 4-4 in the seventh. Jaxon Bigham drove in a run with a liner to center and Dryden Taylor scored on a passed ball.

The Yellow Jackets scored in the second inning before Midlothian tacked on four in the bottom half of the frame.

CORSICANA 4, JOSHUA 3

Miguel Luevano drove a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the top of the seventh to right field and Micah Burke scored as the Tigers won Game 3 of their 5A Region II quarterfinal series at Dallas Baptist University.

The Tigers (25-9) advance to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2007 to play Frisco Lone Star.

Luevano had two RBIs and Burke went 2 for 3. Kolby Kinkade pitched five innings and allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out four batters.