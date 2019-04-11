Rangers will have DFW football coach, state-winning QB throw out the 1st pitch Friday

Duncanville players comfort Carroll RB TJ McDaniel An emotional TJ McDaniel fell to the ground after the clock hit zero against Duncanville in his final high school game with Southlake Carroll. Players from Duncanville were there to pick him up. Video credit Nick Walters, The Old Coach Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An emotional TJ McDaniel fell to the ground after the clock hit zero against Duncanville in his final high school game with Southlake Carroll. Players from Duncanville were there to pick him up. Video credit Nick Walters, The Old Coach

The Texas Rangers return home to Globe Life Park for a 9-game homestand and it starts Friday with Carroll ISD night.

Order tickets at texasrangers.com/schools and select Carroll ISD. A portion of each ticket sold will go back to the Carroll ISD We Care program. The first 1,500 tickets purchased through this offer will receive an exclusive Carroll Dragons Texas Rangers cap.

Texas Rangers

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Carroll ISD Secondary Combined Varsity Choirs will sing the national anthem and Southlake Carroll head football coach Riley Dodge will throw out the first pitch.

Texas will host the Oakland Athletics with Friday’s game set to start at 7:05 p.m.

Dodge was hired by Carroll in March 2018 and led the Dragons to a 13-1 record, 7-0 in District 5-6A and a trip to the state quarterfinals for the second-straight season.

As a player at Carroll, Dodge, who graduated in 2008, led the Dragons as the starting quarterback. Carroll won the 2006 state title and Dodge did it alongside father/head coach Todd Dodge.

Riley Dodge playing quarterback for Southlake Carroll in 2006. Khampha Bouaphanh Star-Telegram

Dodge was the offensive coordinator at Justin Northwest in 2017 and also an assistant coach at Flower Mound Marcus, Texas A&M and Texas after graduating from McNeese State.

The Rangers (6-6) will host the A’s, Angels and Astros during their second homestand of the season. They return home after splitting a 2-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

T-Mobile Friday Fireworks, set to a baseball theme, will follow Friday’s game.

On Saturday, the first 15,000 fans, 14 and older, will receive a Taco Casa Arlington Stadium T-Shirt, the first in a series of three commemorative ballpark t-shirts the Rangers will give away this season.

The series with Oakland concludes Sunday, with a $1 Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday, as fans 13 and younger can enjoy $1 ice cream.

Sunday is also the Medical City Healthcare Texas Rangers 5k, a run through Arlington’s entertainment district finishing on the field at Globe Life Park. A family-friendly 1k is also offered. Participants will receive a medal, entry to a post-race celebration, and one Upper Reserved ticket voucher for a 2019 Rangers regular season home game. For more information or to register, visit https://www.mlb.com/rangers/community/race/5k. Race day registration will be available.

With Dragon football players in the background, Riley Dodge is introduced as the new head coach during a Carroll school board meeting March 26, 2018. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:





Friday, April 12 vs. Oakland Athletics – 7:05 p.m. – FSSW

New Era Alumni Alley—INF Mark Teixeira, 6:00-6:45 p.m.





First Pitch by Riley Dodge, Southlake Carroll High School head football coach

National Anthem performed by Carroll ISD Secondary Combined Varsity Choirs

Saturday, April 13 vs. Oakland Athletics – 7:05 p.m. – FSSW





New Era Alumni Alley—RHP Mike Henneman, 6:00-6:45 p.m.

Taco Casa Arlington Stadium T-Shirt Giveaway (first 15,000 fans, 14 and older)

Pre-game ceremony to present 2018 Richard Durrett Hardest Working Man Award to Jurickson Profar

National Anthem & God Bless America performed by Norris Perry

Sunday, April 14 vs. Oakland Athletics – 2:05 p.m. – FSSW Gates Open at 12:30 p.m.

Blue Bell $1 Ice Cream Sunday (youngsters, 13 and younger)

National Anthem & God Bless America performed by Mary Helen Janavaris

Monday, April 15 vs. Los Angeles Angels – 7:05 p.m. – FSSW

Jackie Robinson Day

Participants from the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy will take the field with Rangers players for the National Anthem

First Pitch by Joshua Marcellus, Texas Rangers Youth Academy participant

First pitch by Beth Jillson, head basketball coach at Texas Woman’s University

National Anthem performed by Texas Woman’s University Pep Band

Tuesday, April 16 vs. Los Angeles Angels – 7:05 p.m. – FSSW

National Anthem performed by Matthew Simmons

Wednesday, April 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels – 7:05 p.m. – FSSW

Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Day





Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday





National Anthem performed by Brewer High School Varsity Choir, under the direction of Mr. Mark Wynn





Friday, April 19 vs. Houston Astros – 7:05 p.m. – FSSW

New Era Alumni Alley—RHP Jose Guzman, 5:45-6:30 p.m.

Bachelor Nation Night, including pre-game Q&A at Texas Live! featuring host Chris Harrison and “The Bachelorette” contestant James Taylor

National Anthem & God Bless America performed by James Taylor, contestant on season 12 of “The Bachelorette”

Saturday, April 20 vs. Houston Astros – 7:05 p.m. – FSSW

New Era Alumni Alley—RHP Tod Van Poppel, 6:00-6:45 p.m.

Snapple/Tom Thumb “The Batting Champs” Michael Young Bobblehead (Batting Champs 1 of 2) (first 15,000)

National Anthem & God Bless America performed by Curtis Grimes

Sunday, April 21 vs. Houston Astros – 2:05 p.m. – FSSW Gates Open at 12:30 p.m.

Blue Bell $1 Ice Cream Sunday (youngsters, 13 and younger)

National Anthem & God Bless America performed by Michael Borts