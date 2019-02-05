He rushed for nearly 4,000 yards in two years. Now Landry Award winner is headed to SMU

If you’re a fan of Texas high school football, then you are likely well aware of the type of football player Southlake Carroll’s TJ McDaniel has turned into.

But it’s the mark he’s left off the football field that will endear himself to so many as he continues his life’s path at SMU, where the 3-star recruit has committed.

A perfect example came in July when Scoop Reed came over to become the Carroll running backs coach.

McDaniel was the first to welcome Reed.

“I couldn’t believe that he would locate my phone number to call and welcome me,” said Reed, who head coach Riley Dodge brought over after being hired in March. “I say this about TJ to everyone who asks; a lot is said about what he does with the football. But it’s what he does without the football that makes him special. As a captain, he has a genuine care for his teammates and coaches and he serves them.

“SMU is getting a player who is going to let them coach him hard. He expects and seeks accountability.”

McDaniel won the 2018 Landry Award in December, which proved the kind of person he was off the field.

Those leadership qualities were something Dragons quarterback Will Bowers noticed immediately upon McDaniel transferring in from Coppell for his junior season.

“When I first met TJ, I knew we’d eventually be best friends,” Bowers said. “Playing with him these past two years has been a blessing. We’ve learned from each other and helped one another grow, not only in football, but our faith in Christ. His leadership and vision is what makes him different. He has the ability to see the field unlike anyone else in the country.

“SMU is getting a great player, who puts the team above himself.”

Southlake Carroll running back TJ McDaniel (4) tries to fight off a tackle from DeSoto linebacker Shemar Turner (32) during the first half, Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018 in the 6A Division I Area playoff game played at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

McDaniel isn’t necessarily one that likes to sing his own praises, so let us do that for him.

He’s one of the best football players in the state who for 1,862 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior and averaged almost eight yards per carry and 170 yards per game.

“I have never been around a more talented running back. He is the complete package. He has the best vision and balance of any back I have ever been around,” Carroll offensive coordinator Marshall Williams said. “What stands out to me the most is how gracious of young man he is to all he comes in contact with. He is extremely talented, but is even more humble. He’s an outstanding young man in the community and among his peers.

“But once he crosses the white lines he becomes a warrior who drives and motivates others around him. He hates losing more than he likes winning.”

McDaniel only got better as a senior, rushing for 2,062 yards and 33 TDs.

“Being a Dragon means everything. It was an honor to play with the guys and being recognized as a Dragon was an honor in itself,” he said. “There’s a standard here that separates us from every other program.”

After his junior season, colleges started to call.

He had offers from Clemson, Oregon, Minnesota and Vanderbilt, but ultimately decided to stay close to home and commit to SMU on July 31, 2018.

“It was about who I wanted to play for, what conference I wanted to play in and which coaches I wanted to coach me,” he said about his commitment.

The McDaniel family at The Hope Center in Plano for the 2018 Landry Award. Carroll’s TJ McDaniel was named Player of the Year. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

He also praised SMU head coach Sonny Dykes, offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, running backs coach Chris Brasfield and strength and conditioning coach Kaz Kazadi.

“There were a lot of reasons and you commit when it feels right and it felt right,” McDaniel said.

The Dragons went 23-5 in two years with McDaniel, including back-to-back trips to the state quarterfinals. They went 13-1 last season and 7-0 in District 5-6A.

“TJ and I have become really close friends the past three years. He’s been a stud on the field and he’s just a good, normal and humble guy off it,” said Carroll junior RJ Mickens, who happens to be rated as the No. 2 safety in the nation for 2020, according to 247Sports. “He’s always been approachable by anyone and has been a great leader.”