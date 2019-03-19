More than 20 high school girls basketball stars from DFW in this year’s NCAA Tournament

If you are looking for yet another reason not to work during March Madness, how about sorting through all the games to watch some local talent?
This year’s Women’s NCAA Tournament is full of players from around DFW.
The tournament begins on Friday and Saturday with first-round games. The Final Four is in Tampa Bay.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN
Lexie Ducat, Brock
Madi Miller, Wylie
Jazz Taylor, Duncanville
Diamond Wilcot, South Grand Prairie
Sara Williamson, Rockwall
BAYLOR
Lauren Cox, Flower Mound
Trinity Oliver, Euless Trinity
IOWA STATE
Jade Thurmon, Ferris
LITTLE ROCK
Anna Hurlburt, Southlake Carroll
NEW MEXICO STATE
Stabresa McDaniel, Dallas Skyline
RICE
Temi Alao, Allen
Kendall Ellig, Liberty Christian
Shani Rainey, Lovejoy
TENNESSEE
Zaay Green, Duncanville
TEXAS
Joyner Holmes, Cedar Hill
Jada Underwood, Mesquite Horn
Audrey Warren, Boswell
TEXAS A&M
Chennedy Carter, Mansfield Timberview
Ashley Hearn, Sachse
Ciera Johnson, Duncanville
Kayla Wells, South Grand Prairie
UCLA
Natalie Chou, Plano West
