More than 20 high school girls basketball stars from DFW in this year’s NCAA Tournament

By Brian Gosset

March 19, 2019 03:39 PM

Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter drives against Mississippi State’s Morgan William in the SEC tournament semifinal game. Carter, a Mansfield Timberview graduate, was USA Today’s selection for women’s freshman of the year.
If you are looking for yet another reason not to work during March Madness, how about sorting through all the games to watch some local talent?

This year’s Women’s NCAA Tournament is full of players from around DFW.

The tournament begins on Friday and Saturday with first-round games. The Final Four is in Tampa Bay.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN

Lexie Ducat, Brock

Madi Miller, Wylie

Jazz Taylor, Duncanville

Diamond Wilcot, South Grand Prairie

Sara Williamson, Rockwall

BAYLOR

Lauren Cox, Flower Mound

Trinity Oliver, Euless Trinity

IOWA STATE

Jade Thurmon, Ferris

LITTLE ROCK

Anna Hurlburt, Southlake Carroll

NEW MEXICO STATE

Stabresa McDaniel, Dallas Skyline

RICE

Temi Alao, Allen

Kendall Ellig, Liberty Christian

Shani Rainey, Lovejoy

TENNESSEE

Zaay Green, Duncanville

TEXAS

Joyner Holmes, Cedar Hill

Jada Underwood, Mesquite Horn

Audrey Warren, Boswell

TEXAS A&M

Chennedy Carter, Mansfield Timberview

Ashley Hearn, Sachse

Ciera Johnson, Duncanville

Kayla Wells, South Grand Prairie

UCLA

Natalie Chou, Plano West

