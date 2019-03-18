Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth softball player of the week

Vote as many times for Dallas-Fort Worth softball player of the week for games March 11-16, 2019.

Voting will end Tuesday morning.

Please no cheating. Our system will detect cheated votes and take them away. If you want to nominate a player of the week, please email name, school and stats Saturday and Sunday every week to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Nominees are Savannah Williams (Independence), Savanna DesRochers (Forney), Bailey Brenek (Flower Mound), Tatum Boyd (Plano West), Brooke Lawson (Marcus) and Hailey Jones (Keller).

