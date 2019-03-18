High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth softball player of the week

By Brian Gosset

March 18, 2019 07:00 AM

Keller wins with walk-off home run in the 8th

Junior Hailey Jones belted a walk-off home run to right center to send Keller to a 4-3 victory in extra innings over Eaton, Monday March 11, 2019.
Vote as many times for Dallas-Fort Worth softball player of the week for games March 11-16, 2019.

Voting will end Tuesday morning.

Please no cheating. Our system will detect cheated votes and take them away. If you want to nominate a player of the week, please email name, school and stats Saturday and Sunday every week to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Nominees are Savannah Williams (Independence), Savanna DesRochers (Forney), Bailey Brenek (Flower Mound), Tatum Boyd (Plano West), Brooke Lawson (Marcus) and Hailey Jones (Keller).

Savannah Williams, Independence: Hit 0.625 with 2 HRs and 7 RBI, also 10 Ks in 2 games. 2 HR, 5 RBI vs Liberty
Savanna DesRochers, Forney: 3 home runs in 2 games. 2 homers, 6 RBI, 11 Ks vs Poteet
Tatum Boyd, Plano West: 18 innings, 2 unearned runs, 29 Ks in 2 games. 11 IP 1 H 19 K, 3-4, double, go-ahead HR vs McKinney Boyd
Bailey Brenek, Flower Mound: 2 HRs, 7 RBI in 2 games. 3-4, HR, 5 RBI vs Hebron
Brooke Lawson, Marcus: Hit the go-ahead grand slam vs Coppell
Hailey Jones, Keller: Walk off HR, 2-3, 2 RBI vs Eaton
