More than 20 high school boys basketball stars from DFW in this year’s NCAA Tournament

If you are looking for yet another reason not to work during March Madness, how about sorting through all the games to watch some local talent?
This year’s NCAA Tournament is full of players from around DFW.
The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday and Wednesday with two play-in games each day. The field of 64 will play games on Thursday and Friday. The Final Four is at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
BAYLOR
King McClure, Triple A Academy
BUFFALO
CJ Massinburg, South Oak Cliff
DUKE
Marques Bolden, DeSoto
IOWA STATE
Nick Weiler-Babb, Arlington Martin
KANSAS
Elijah Elliott, Southlake Carroll
Marcus Garrett, Dallas Skyline
KENTUCKY
PJ Washington, Findlay Prep, Nev. (Dallas)
LIBERTY
Lovell Cabbil Jr., Mansfield Summit
MICHIGAN STATE
Matt McQuaid, Duncanville
NEVADA
Jalen Harris, Duncanville
NEW MEXICO STATE
Robert Brown, Cathedral HS, Calif. (Advanced Prep Institute)
Addison Wallace, Cleburne
OKLAHOMA
Jamuni McNeace, Allen
OLD DOMINION
Elbert Robinson III, Garland Lakeview Centennial
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
Iwin Ellis, FW Poly
Dennis Jones, FW Dunbar
Devonte Patterson, Bridgeport
Tyler Singleton, Triple A Academy
Leon Sneed, DeSoto
Tristen Wallace, DeSoto
TEXAS TECH
Kyler Edwards, Findlay Prep, Nev. (Arlington Bowie)
Parker Hicks, Decatur
Norense Odiase, Elev8 Sports Institute, Fl. (North Crowley)
Andrew Sorrells, Birdville
