More than 20 high school boys basketball stars from DFW in this year’s NCAA Tournament

If you are looking for yet another reason not to work during March Madness, how about sorting through all the games to watch some local talent?

This year’s NCAA Tournament is full of players from around DFW.

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday and Wednesday with two play-in games each day. The field of 64 will play games on Thursday and Friday. The Final Four is at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

BAYLOR

King McClure, Triple A Academy

BUFFALO

CJ Massinburg, South Oak Cliff

DUKE

Marques Bolden, DeSoto

IOWA STATE

Nick Weiler-Babb, Arlington Martin

KANSAS

Elijah Elliott, Southlake Carroll

Marcus Garrett, Dallas Skyline

KENTUCKY

PJ Washington, Findlay Prep, Nev. (Dallas)

LIBERTY

Lovell Cabbil Jr., Mansfield Summit

MICHIGAN STATE

Matt McQuaid, Duncanville

NEVADA

Jalen Harris, Duncanville

NEW MEXICO STATE

Robert Brown, Cathedral HS, Calif. (Advanced Prep Institute)

Addison Wallace, Cleburne

OKLAHOMA

Jamuni McNeace, Allen

OLD DOMINION

Elbert Robinson III, Garland Lakeview Centennial

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

Iwin Ellis, FW Poly

Dennis Jones, FW Dunbar

Devonte Patterson, Bridgeport

Tyler Singleton, Triple A Academy

Leon Sneed, DeSoto

Tristen Wallace, DeSoto

TEXAS TECH

Kyler Edwards, Findlay Prep, Nev. (Arlington Bowie)

Parker Hicks, Decatur

Norense Odiase, Elev8 Sports Institute, Fl. (North Crowley)

Andrew Sorrells, Birdville