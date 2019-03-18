High School Huddle Podcast Ep 24: State champs, soccer playoffs and top performers

High School Huddle Podcast Episode 24.

Last week high school sports writer Brian Gosset and sports editor Will Wilkerson revisited DFW’s dominance at the boys basketball state tournament in San Antonio, March 7-9, 2019.

Duncanville, Mansfield Timberview, Oak Cliff Faith Family, Dallas Madison and Slidell took home titles.

Listen in on what Timberview coach Duane Gregory, Faith coach Brandon Thomas, Madison coach Damien Mobley and Duncanville coach David Peavy had to say following the state championships.

High school soccer is winding down and Brian and Will recap district title races and games coming up with playoff implications. The playoffs start March 28 so go check out some regular season soccer before then.

We recap softball and baseball players of the week, Forney’s Trinity Cannon and Aledo’s Zach Reinert, but also highlight top performers around DFW from the previous week (Lucas, Witt, McDonald, Green, Kennedy, Euless Trinity, Southlake Carroll).

Finally we touch base from the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament and a softball classic between Keller and Eaton while getting reactions from home run hitters Riley Love and Hailey Jones.

Tune in later this week for Episode 25 of the High School Huddle Podcast and thanks for listening!