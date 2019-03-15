He’s the 6th ranked 2020 in Texas. Here’s what he looks like in Burnt Orange

Duncanville 2020 QB Ja’Quinden Jackson is a rising senior after helping the Panthers reach the Class 6A Division I final in December.

The dual-threat 4-star athlete is ranked as the No. 4 ATH in the nation and No. 6 overall player in the state, per 247Sports.

Jackson made a visit to Texas and posted video on Twitter in the locker room. He was in full uniform.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

The Longhorns are the leading candidate to land Jackson, per 247Sports. He has 26 offers from TCU, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and more.

Jackson accounted for 3,000 yards and 38 TDs last season. The Panthers went 14-1.