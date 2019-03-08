High School Sports

DFW high school baseball scores: March 7, 2019

By Brian Gosset

March 08, 2019 12:44 PM

Colleyville Heritage’s Bobby Witt, left tags Grapevine’s Andrew Gootos as he tries to steal second base during the fourth inning of Saturday’s June 3, 2017 playoff baseball game three at Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie.
Tuesday March 7

Abilene 7, Brewer 3

Aledo 6, Granbury 5

Aledo 13, South Side (Ark) 1

Allen 5, Braswell 4

Allen 12, Newman Smith 2

Alvarado 11, Waco Connally 0

Anna 13, Quinlan Ford 1

Argyle 6, Prosper 0

Argyle 7, Keller 5

Arl Heights 8, Temple 6

Arl Heights 12, Trinity Valley 2

Arl Seguin 4, Everman 3

Belton 8, Wylie 3

Benbrook 5, Kaufman 5

Benbrook 5, Levelland 1

Bethesda 6, Abilene Christian 6

Birdville 10, ILKS 4

Bonham 12, Madill (Ok) 2

Brock 11, Mineral Wells 0

Bristow (Ok) 5, Bonham 2

Bryan Adams 5, Hillcrest 3

Burleson 0, Azle 0

Burl Centennial 3, Haltom 0

Burl Centennial 2, Northwest 1

Byron Nelson 6, Ryan 4

Carroll 12, Coppell 4

Carter-Riverside 9, Carter 6

Cedar Hill 6, Rider 4

Cedar Hill 3, Sherman 2

Champion 6, Boswell 4

China Spring 4, Castleberry 3

Chisholm Trail 6, North Crowley 3

Cleburne 9, Bowie 0

Cleburne 3, SW Christian 0

Coll Heritage 11, Frenship 0

Coll Heritage 8, Socorro 2

Cooper 18, Caddo Mills 1

Corsicana 5, Robinson 4

Country Day 14, Summit 1

Crandall 4, Saginaw 2

Creekview 2, Killeen 1

Creekview 12, Westlake Academy 2

Crowley 7, Bowie 6

Decatur 11, Melissa 7

Decatur 5, Saginaw 3

Denison 12, HSAA 2

Denison 12, McKinney 2

Denton 8, Chisholm Trail 1

Denton 5, Crowley 1

DeSoto 9, Mesquite 6

Duncanville 2, Paschal 1

Eaton 4, Granbury 4

Edgewood 8, Farmersville 7

Everman 9, Hillsboro 5

Farmersville 4, Elkhart 2

Ferris 4, Mabank 1

Flower Mound 2, Highland Park 0

Forney 4, Lee 3

Frisco Memorial 2, Frisco Heritage 1

Frisco Memorial 10, Liberty Christian 6

Georgetown 4, Flower Mound 0

Georgetown 7, Sachse 0

Gilmer 11, Terrell 3

Godley 3, China Spring 3

Grand Prairie 11, Garland 1

Grand Prairie 9, MacArthur 6

Grandview 9, Grace Prep 0

Grandview 6, Minerall Wells 1

Grapevine 7, Richland 4

Grapevine 7, Timber Creek 6

Grapevine Faith 24, TC-Cedar Hill 3

Gunter 14, Albany 0

Gunter 13, Peaster 0

Harmony 9, Nev Community 6

Heath 3, Marcus 2

Hebron 4, Lake Dallas 3

Hebron 11, Ryan 6

Highland Park 4, Sachse 2

Hou Memorial 2, Marcus 0

Howe 10, North Hopkins 2

Howe 10, Sam Rayburn 0

Independence 4, Lebanon Trail 3

Jesuit 10, Guyer 2

Jesuit 7, Rockwall 3

Joshua 12, North Crowley 3

Joshua 6, West Mesquite 0

Kimball 6, White 2

Krum 6, Kennedale 6

Lake Dallas 4, Byron Nelson 0

Lake Highlands 3, Naaman Forest 3

Lake Ridge 7, Fossil Ridge 1

Lake Ridge 8, Paschal 2

LV Centennial 2, Richardson 1

LV Spring Hill 7, Nev Community 5

Lamar 9, Nimitz 0

Lamar 6, Trinity 4

LD Bell 2, Country Day 1

Legacy Christian 6, Killeen 0

Levelland 7, Kaufma 6

Liberty Christian 8, TCA 2

Life 6, Terrell 5

Lone Star 3, Frisco 2

Lovejoy 5, Hallsville 1

Lovejoy 9, Longview 1

MacArthur 13, Southwest 8

Mansfield 3, Legacy 2

Martin 7, LD Bell 6

Martin 6, Mansfield 3

McKinney 6, HSAA 1

McK Boyd 11, Lewisville 0

McK North 10, Liberty Christian 0

Melissa 2, Crandall 0

Mesquite 3, Keller Central 2

Midlothian 7, Arlington 5

Midlothian 2, Rowlett 1

Mid Heritage 5, Kennedale 4

Midway 16, Newman Smith 1

Millsap 7, Nocona 5

Molina 12, South Garland 0

NB Canyon 11, Boswell 2

Nimitz 5, Lancaster 2

North Crowley 8, West Mesquite 0

North Side 11, Ponder 9

North Side 11, Valley View 9

Northwest 5, Northside (Ark) 4

Palmer 4, Alvarado 1

Pantego 2, Brock 1

Pearce 8, Belton 8

Pearce 6, North Dallas 1

Pilot Point 6, Ardmore (Ok) 1

Pilot Point 15, Berkner 0

Pilot Point 4, Naaman Forest 3

Plano 7, Braswell 1

Plano 10, Midway 0

Plano East 4, Horn 0

Plano East 6, Royse City 5

Plano West 11, McK North 5

Plano West 2, Little Elm 2

Poteet 9, Oakridge 2

Prestonwood 14, Bishop Lynch 3

Princeton 8, Seagoville 3

Prosper 5, Keller 4

Rains 15, Quinlan Ford 0

Red Oak 3, Lee 1

Red Oak 2, North Forney 1

Reedy 5, Liberty 4

Riesel 8, Venus 3

Robinson 3, Waxahachie 2

Rockwall 12, Guyer 4

Round Rock 15, Carroll 1

Round Rock 12, Coppell 5

Rusk 5, Sunnyvale 3

Sam Houston 5, Irving 5

San Angelo Central 5, The Colony 0

Sanger 3, Boyd 0

Sherman 5, Rider 2

Sulphur 12, Pottsboro 2

Summit 7, Weatherford 3

Sunnyvale 3, Commerce 1

South Grand Prairie 5, Arlington 2

South Hills 9, Arl Seguin 0

South Hills 14, Gainesville 2

South Side (Ark) 9, Eaton 8

The Colony 7, McK Boyd 6

Timber Creek 4, Richland 2

Timberview 7, Trinity Valley 3

Trimble Tech 4, Southwest 0

Trinity 10, Lancaster 3

Turner 11, Sam Houston 3

Valley View 12, Ponder 10

Van Alstyne 12, Lone Grove 1

Vernon 5, Boyd 4

Wakeland 10, Frisco Centennial 0

Wakeland 6, Heath 3

Waxahachie 6, Forney 6

Weatherford 1, Ennis 1

West 7, Pantego 3

Westlake 9, Little Elm 0

Western Hills 10, Brewer 5

White 10, Sunset 1

Whitehouse 6, Lake Highlands 0

Whitehouse 11, Royse City 7

Whitesboro 18, Dickson (Ok) 2

Wilson 10, LV Centennial 1

Windthorst 1, Peaster 0

Wyatt 17, Dunbar 3

Wyatt 10, Roosevelt 3

Wylie 9, Newman Smith 4

Wylie East 6, Richardson 2

Wylie East 5, Wilson 2

