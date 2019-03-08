DFW high school baseball scores: March 7, 2019

Please send scores and season stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday March 7
Abilene 7, Brewer 3
Aledo 6, Granbury 5
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Aledo 13, South Side (Ark) 1
Allen 5, Braswell 4
Allen 12, Newman Smith 2
Alvarado 11, Waco Connally 0
Anna 13, Quinlan Ford 1
Argyle 6, Prosper 0
Argyle 7, Keller 5
Arl Heights 8, Temple 6
Arl Heights 12, Trinity Valley 2
Arl Seguin 4, Everman 3
Belton 8, Wylie 3
Benbrook 5, Kaufman 5
Benbrook 5, Levelland 1
Bethesda 6, Abilene Christian 6
Birdville 10, ILKS 4
Bonham 12, Madill (Ok) 2
Brock 11, Mineral Wells 0
Bristow (Ok) 5, Bonham 2
Bryan Adams 5, Hillcrest 3
Burleson 0, Azle 0
Burl Centennial 3, Haltom 0
Burl Centennial 2, Northwest 1
Byron Nelson 6, Ryan 4
Carroll 12, Coppell 4
Carter-Riverside 9, Carter 6
Cedar Hill 6, Rider 4
Cedar Hill 3, Sherman 2
Champion 6, Boswell 4
China Spring 4, Castleberry 3
Chisholm Trail 6, North Crowley 3
Cleburne 9, Bowie 0
Cleburne 3, SW Christian 0
Coll Heritage 11, Frenship 0
Coll Heritage 8, Socorro 2
Cooper 18, Caddo Mills 1
Corsicana 5, Robinson 4
Country Day 14, Summit 1
Crandall 4, Saginaw 2
Creekview 2, Killeen 1
Creekview 12, Westlake Academy 2
Crowley 7, Bowie 6
Decatur 11, Melissa 7
Decatur 5, Saginaw 3
Denison 12, HSAA 2
Denison 12, McKinney 2
Denton 8, Chisholm Trail 1
Denton 5, Crowley 1
DeSoto 9, Mesquite 6
Duncanville 2, Paschal 1
Eaton 4, Granbury 4
Edgewood 8, Farmersville 7
Everman 9, Hillsboro 5
Farmersville 4, Elkhart 2
Ferris 4, Mabank 1
Flower Mound 2, Highland Park 0
Forney 4, Lee 3
Frisco Memorial 2, Frisco Heritage 1
Frisco Memorial 10, Liberty Christian 6
Georgetown 4, Flower Mound 0
Georgetown 7, Sachse 0
Gilmer 11, Terrell 3
Godley 3, China Spring 3
Grand Prairie 11, Garland 1
Grand Prairie 9, MacArthur 6
Grandview 9, Grace Prep 0
Grandview 6, Minerall Wells 1
Grapevine 7, Richland 4
Grapevine 7, Timber Creek 6
Grapevine Faith 24, TC-Cedar Hill 3
Gunter 14, Albany 0
Gunter 13, Peaster 0
Harmony 9, Nev Community 6
Heath 3, Marcus 2
Hebron 4, Lake Dallas 3
Hebron 11, Ryan 6
Highland Park 4, Sachse 2
Hou Memorial 2, Marcus 0
Howe 10, North Hopkins 2
Howe 10, Sam Rayburn 0
Independence 4, Lebanon Trail 3
Jesuit 10, Guyer 2
Jesuit 7, Rockwall 3
Joshua 12, North Crowley 3
Joshua 6, West Mesquite 0
Kimball 6, White 2
Krum 6, Kennedale 6
Lake Dallas 4, Byron Nelson 0
Lake Highlands 3, Naaman Forest 3
Lake Ridge 7, Fossil Ridge 1
Lake Ridge 8, Paschal 2
LV Centennial 2, Richardson 1
LV Spring Hill 7, Nev Community 5
Lamar 9, Nimitz 0
Lamar 6, Trinity 4
LD Bell 2, Country Day 1
Legacy Christian 6, Killeen 0
Levelland 7, Kaufma 6
Liberty Christian 8, TCA 2
Life 6, Terrell 5
Lone Star 3, Frisco 2
Lovejoy 5, Hallsville 1
Lovejoy 9, Longview 1
MacArthur 13, Southwest 8
Mansfield 3, Legacy 2
Martin 7, LD Bell 6
Martin 6, Mansfield 3
McKinney 6, HSAA 1
McK Boyd 11, Lewisville 0
McK North 10, Liberty Christian 0
Melissa 2, Crandall 0
Mesquite 3, Keller Central 2
Midlothian 7, Arlington 5
Midlothian 2, Rowlett 1
Mid Heritage 5, Kennedale 4
Midway 16, Newman Smith 1
Millsap 7, Nocona 5
Molina 12, South Garland 0
NB Canyon 11, Boswell 2
Nimitz 5, Lancaster 2
North Crowley 8, West Mesquite 0
North Side 11, Ponder 9
North Side 11, Valley View 9
Northwest 5, Northside (Ark) 4
Palmer 4, Alvarado 1
Pantego 2, Brock 1
Pearce 8, Belton 8
Pearce 6, North Dallas 1
Pilot Point 6, Ardmore (Ok) 1
Pilot Point 15, Berkner 0
Pilot Point 4, Naaman Forest 3
Plano 7, Braswell 1
Plano 10, Midway 0
Plano East 4, Horn 0
Plano East 6, Royse City 5
Plano West 11, McK North 5
Plano West 2, Little Elm 2
Poteet 9, Oakridge 2
Prestonwood 14, Bishop Lynch 3
Princeton 8, Seagoville 3
Prosper 5, Keller 4
Rains 15, Quinlan Ford 0
Red Oak 3, Lee 1
Red Oak 2, North Forney 1
Reedy 5, Liberty 4
Riesel 8, Venus 3
Robinson 3, Waxahachie 2
Rockwall 12, Guyer 4
Round Rock 15, Carroll 1
Round Rock 12, Coppell 5
Rusk 5, Sunnyvale 3
Sam Houston 5, Irving 5
San Angelo Central 5, The Colony 0
Sanger 3, Boyd 0
Sherman 5, Rider 2
Sulphur 12, Pottsboro 2
Summit 7, Weatherford 3
Sunnyvale 3, Commerce 1
South Grand Prairie 5, Arlington 2
South Hills 9, Arl Seguin 0
South Hills 14, Gainesville 2
South Side (Ark) 9, Eaton 8
The Colony 7, McK Boyd 6
Timber Creek 4, Richland 2
Timberview 7, Trinity Valley 3
Trimble Tech 4, Southwest 0
Trinity 10, Lancaster 3
Turner 11, Sam Houston 3
Valley View 12, Ponder 10
Van Alstyne 12, Lone Grove 1
Vernon 5, Boyd 4
Wakeland 10, Frisco Centennial 0
Wakeland 6, Heath 3
Waxahachie 6, Forney 6
Weatherford 1, Ennis 1
West 7, Pantego 3
Westlake 9, Little Elm 0
Western Hills 10, Brewer 5
White 10, Sunset 1
Whitehouse 6, Lake Highlands 0
Whitehouse 11, Royse City 7
Whitesboro 18, Dickson (Ok) 2
Wilson 10, LV Centennial 1
Windthorst 1, Peaster 0
Wyatt 17, Dunbar 3
Wyatt 10, Roosevelt 3
Wylie 9, Newman Smith 4
Wylie East 6, Richardson 2
Wylie East 5, Wilson 2
Comments