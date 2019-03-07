DFW high school boys soccer scores: March 5-6, 2019

Please send scores and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday March 5, Wednesday March 6
Allen 2, McK Boyd 0
Alvarado 3, Ferris 0
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Arl Seguin 3, Granbury 0
Benbrook 1, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Birdville 6, Brewer 1
Boswell 2, Coll Heritage 1
Bowie 3, Lamar 0
Braswell 2, Denton 2
Burleson 1, Everman 0
Byron Nelson 6, Timber Creek 2
Carroll 5, Fossil Ridge 0
Castleberry 7, Lake Worth 0
Celina 4, Bonham 0
Cleburne 2, Corsicana 2
Coppell 4, Irving 0
Crowley 1, Burl Centennial 0
Duncanville 1, Pearce 1
Eaton 2, Keller Central 2
Flower Mound 2, Marcus 1
Forney 3, Poteet 2
Frisco 4, Liberty 0
Fr Centennial 2, Fr Heritage 0
Grapevine 4, Saginaw 2
Grand Prairie 3, DeSoto 0
Hebron 4, MacArthur 0
Highland Park 3, Creekview 0
Jefferson 2, Turner 1
Keller 3, Guyer 3
Kennedale 5, Dunbar 0
Lake Dallas 4, Little Elm 1
Lake Ridge 2, Cedar Hill 1
LD Bell 3, Haltom 0
Lebanon Trail 2, Independence 0
Legacy 3, Timberview 2
Life Oak Cliff 3, Faith Family 0
Lone Star 5, Reedy 1
Longview 2, Heath 1
Madison 1, Carter 0
Martin 2, North Crowley 0
Mansfield 1, Waxahachie 0
McKinney 1, Plano East 0
Mesquite 1, Lee 0
Midlothian 8, Ennis 0
Mid Heritage 9, Keene 0
Naaman Forest 2, Wylie 0
Newman Smith 3, Conrad 0
North Dallas 4, Hillcrest 1
North Garland 1, South Garland 1
North Mesquite 6, Rockwall
Plano East 3, Jesuit 1
Prosper 2, Plano West 2
Rowlett 2, Garland 1
Sachse 2, LV Centennial 1
Sam Houston 12, YMLA 0
Skyline 9, Richardson 0
South Grand Prairie 2, Summit 0
Trimble Tech 3, Paschal 1
The Colony 2, Ryan 2
Wakeland 5, Memorial 0
West Mesquite 3, Terrell 0
White 2, Lake Highlands 1
Wichita Falls 3, Aledo 0
Wilmer-Hutchins 5, Lincoln 1
Comments