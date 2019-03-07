High School Sports

DFW high school boys soccer scores: March 5-6, 2019

By Brian Gosset

March 07, 2019 12:51 AM

Irving MacArthur soccer player makes goal from 30 yards away

Irving MacArthur senior Edwin Flores lined up for just another free kick more than 30 yards away from the goal. Flores crushed the ball as it took an incredible curve into the net for the eventual game winner.
By
By

Please send scores and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Tuesday March 5, Wednesday March 6

Allen 2, McK Boyd 0

Alvarado 3, Ferris 0

Arl Seguin 3, Granbury 0

Benbrook 1, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Birdville 6, Brewer 1

Boswell 2, Coll Heritage 1

Bowie 3, Lamar 0

Braswell 2, Denton 2

Burleson 1, Everman 0

Byron Nelson 6, Timber Creek 2

Carroll 5, Fossil Ridge 0

Castleberry 7, Lake Worth 0

Celina 4, Bonham 0

Cleburne 2, Corsicana 2

Coppell 4, Irving 0

Crowley 1, Burl Centennial 0

Duncanville 1, Pearce 1

Eaton 2, Keller Central 2

Flower Mound 2, Marcus 1

Forney 3, Poteet 2

Frisco 4, Liberty 0

Fr Centennial 2, Fr Heritage 0

Grapevine 4, Saginaw 2

Grand Prairie 3, DeSoto 0

Hebron 4, MacArthur 0

Highland Park 3, Creekview 0

Jefferson 2, Turner 1

Keller 3, Guyer 3

Kennedale 5, Dunbar 0

Lake Dallas 4, Little Elm 1

Lake Ridge 2, Cedar Hill 1

LD Bell 3, Haltom 0

Lebanon Trail 2, Independence 0

Legacy 3, Timberview 2

Life Oak Cliff 3, Faith Family 0

Lone Star 5, Reedy 1

Longview 2, Heath 1

Madison 1, Carter 0

Martin 2, North Crowley 0

Mansfield 1, Waxahachie 0

McKinney 1, Plano East 0

Mesquite 1, Lee 0

Midlothian 8, Ennis 0

Mid Heritage 9, Keene 0

Naaman Forest 2, Wylie 0

Newman Smith 3, Conrad 0

North Dallas 4, Hillcrest 1

North Garland 1, South Garland 1

North Mesquite 6, Rockwall

Plano East 3, Jesuit 1

Prosper 2, Plano West 2

Rowlett 2, Garland 1

Sachse 2, LV Centennial 1

Sam Houston 12, YMLA 0

Skyline 9, Richardson 0

South Grand Prairie 2, Summit 0

Trimble Tech 3, Paschal 1

The Colony 2, Ryan 2

Wakeland 5, Memorial 0

West Mesquite 3, Terrell 0

White 2, Lake Highlands 1

Wichita Falls 3, Aledo 0

Wilmer-Hutchins 5, Lincoln 1

