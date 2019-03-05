High School Sports

DFW high school girls soccer scores: March 5, 2019

By Brian Gosset

March 05, 2019 11:29 PM

From area round playoffs, Mansfield’s Berkeley Koch (2) lines up a shot as Keller Central’s Maddie McElwee converges.
From area round playoffs, Mansfield’s Berkeley Koch (2) lines up a shot as Keller Central’s Maddie McElwee converges. Special to the Star-Telegram Ray Carlin
From area round playoffs, Mansfield’s Berkeley Koch (2) lines up a shot as Keller Central’s Maddie McElwee converges. Special to the Star-Telegram Ray Carlin

Please send scores and season stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Tuesday March 5

GIRLS

Aledo 2, Wichita Falls 1

Alvarado 2, Ferris 0

Arlington 1, Martin 0

Azle 3, Chisholm Trail 2

Benbrook 3, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Birdville 2, Brewer 0

Burleson 6, Everman 0

Burl Centennial 3, Crowley 1

Carroll 4, Fossil Ridge 0

Carter-Riverside 3, Eastern Hills 2

Castleberry 6, Lake Worth 0

Cleburne 7, Corsicana 0

Coll Heritage 2, Boswell 0

Coppell 5, Irving 0

Forney 2, Poteet 0

Fr Centennnial 4, Fr Heritage 1

Grapevine 9, Saginaw 0

Guyer 2, Keller 0

Hebron 9, MacArthur 0

Highland Park 5, Creekview 0

Independence 4, Lebanon Trail 1

Keller Central 2, Eaton 1

Kennedale 8, Dunbar 0

Lake Ridge 4, Waxahachie 2

Lamar 7, Sam Houston 0

Little Elm 2, Lake Dallas 0

Mansfield 9, YWLA 0

Marcus 2, Flower Mound 1

Midlothian 5, Ennis 0

Mineral Wells 1, Ab Wylie 0

Molina 4, Berkner 0

Naaman Forest 2, Wylie 1

North Garland 3, South Garland 2

Pearce 1, Duncanville 0

Red Oak 7, University 0

Reedy 2, Lone Star 1

Rockwall 1, North Mesquite 0

Rowlett 5, Garland 0

Ryan 1, The Colony 0

Sachse 5, Lakeview Centennial 0

South Grand Prairie 5, Grand Prairie 0

Timber Creek 2, Byron Nelson 1

Trinity 3, Abilene 1

Turner 5, Jefferson 2

Wakeland 4, Memorial 0

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

  Comments  