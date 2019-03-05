DFW high school girls soccer scores: March 5, 2019

Please send scores and season stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday March 5
GIRLS
Aledo 2, Wichita Falls 1
Alvarado 2, Ferris 0
Arlington 1, Martin 0
Azle 3, Chisholm Trail 2
Benbrook 3, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Birdville 2, Brewer 0
Burleson 6, Everman 0
Burl Centennial 3, Crowley 1
Carroll 4, Fossil Ridge 0
Carter-Riverside 3, Eastern Hills 2
Castleberry 6, Lake Worth 0
Cleburne 7, Corsicana 0
Coll Heritage 2, Boswell 0
Coppell 5, Irving 0
Forney 2, Poteet 0
Fr Centennnial 4, Fr Heritage 1
Grapevine 9, Saginaw 0
Guyer 2, Keller 0
Hebron 9, MacArthur 0
Highland Park 5, Creekview 0
Independence 4, Lebanon Trail 1
Keller Central 2, Eaton 1
Kennedale 8, Dunbar 0
Lake Ridge 4, Waxahachie 2
Lamar 7, Sam Houston 0
Little Elm 2, Lake Dallas 0
Mansfield 9, YWLA 0
Marcus 2, Flower Mound 1
Midlothian 5, Ennis 0
Mineral Wells 1, Ab Wylie 0
Molina 4, Berkner 0
Naaman Forest 2, Wylie 1
North Garland 3, South Garland 2
Pearce 1, Duncanville 0
Red Oak 7, University 0
Reedy 2, Lone Star 1
Rockwall 1, North Mesquite 0
Rowlett 5, Garland 0
Ryan 1, The Colony 0
Sachse 5, Lakeview Centennial 0
South Grand Prairie 5, Grand Prairie 0
Timber Creek 2, Byron Nelson 1
Trinity 3, Abilene 1
Turner 5, Jefferson 2
Wakeland 4, Memorial 0
