DFW high school softball scores: March 5-6, 2019

By Brian Gosset

March 06, 2019 11:10 PM

Tierney Thomas’ 3-run double helps Trinity snap losing skid

The Trojans were riding a 53-game district losing streak, but snapped it on Tuesday when they beat San Angelo Central 11-4.
Please send scores and season stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Tuesday March 5; Wednesday March 6

Abilene 7, LD Bell 0

Aledo 13, Ab Wylie 3

All Saints 19, Grapevine Faith 15

Alvarado 15, Mexia 0

Arl Heights 16, Wyatt 0

Birdville 14, Saginaw 0

Boswell 10, Chisholm Trail 0

Burleson 15, Timberview 3

Coppell 11, MacArthur 0

Creekview 18, Turner 0

Decatur 10, Richland 0

Denton 5, Ryan 1

Eaton 19, Timber Creek 0

Farmersville 17, Poteet 4

Flower Mound 5, Lewisville 1

Fossil Ridge 9, Byron Nelson 6

Granbury 8, Burl Centennial 1

Grandview 7, West 0

Grapevine 13, Brewer 12

Guyer 13, Keller Central 2

Heath 12, Mesquite 0

Independence 10, Lebanon Trail 2

Joshua 15, Red Oak 7

Keller 4, Carroll 3

Kimball 33, Spruce 12

Lake Ridge 16, DeSoto 0

Lamar 18, North Crowley 8

Legacy 15, Arl Seguin 0

Lone Star 13, Liberty 3

Mansfield 6, SGP 2

Marcus 16, Irving 1

Martin 15, Trimble Tech 0

McKinney Boyd 4, Plano East 0

Melissa 1, Sherman 0

Midlothian 13, University 3

Mineral Wells 16, Rider 7

Newman Smith 23, Jefferson 13

Nimitz 1, Hebron 0

North Dallas 15, Carter 3

Northwest 14, Lake Dallas 1

Oakridge 14, ESD 8

Paschal 18, Arlington 7

Pilot Point 10, Celina 0

Pinkston 19, Lincoln 4

Plano 7, Allen 1

Prosper 10, McKinney 7

Skyline 15, White 5

South Garland 20, LV Centennial 15

South Hills 11, Carter-Riverside 0

Sunset 18, Seagoville 5

SW Christian 17, Country Day 5

The Colony 1, Little Elm 0

THESA 20, Bishop Lynch 1

Trinity 11, SA Central 4

Wakeland 11, Memorial 7

Waxahachie 16, Cedar Hill 4

Weatherford 10, Haltom 0

Wilson 18, Conrad 0

Wylie 11, Garland 0

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

