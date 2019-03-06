DFW high school softball scores: March 5-6, 2019

Please send scores and season stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday March 5; Wednesday March 6
Abilene 7, LD Bell 0
Aledo 13, Ab Wylie 3
All Saints 19, Grapevine Faith 15
Alvarado 15, Mexia 0
Arl Heights 16, Wyatt 0
Birdville 14, Saginaw 0
Boswell 10, Chisholm Trail 0
Burleson 15, Timberview 3
Coppell 11, MacArthur 0
Creekview 18, Turner 0
Decatur 10, Richland 0
Denton 5, Ryan 1
Eaton 19, Timber Creek 0
Farmersville 17, Poteet 4
Flower Mound 5, Lewisville 1
Fossil Ridge 9, Byron Nelson 6
Granbury 8, Burl Centennial 1
Grandview 7, West 0
Grapevine 13, Brewer 12
Guyer 13, Keller Central 2
Heath 12, Mesquite 0
Independence 10, Lebanon Trail 2
Joshua 15, Red Oak 7
Keller 4, Carroll 3
Kimball 33, Spruce 12
Lake Ridge 16, DeSoto 0
Lamar 18, North Crowley 8
Legacy 15, Arl Seguin 0
Lone Star 13, Liberty 3
Mansfield 6, SGP 2
Marcus 16, Irving 1
Martin 15, Trimble Tech 0
McKinney Boyd 4, Plano East 0
Melissa 1, Sherman 0
Midlothian 13, University 3
Mineral Wells 16, Rider 7
Newman Smith 23, Jefferson 13
Nimitz 1, Hebron 0
North Dallas 15, Carter 3
Northwest 14, Lake Dallas 1
Oakridge 14, ESD 8
Paschal 18, Arlington 7
Pilot Point 10, Celina 0
Pinkston 19, Lincoln 4
Plano 7, Allen 1
Prosper 10, McKinney 7
Skyline 15, White 5
South Garland 20, LV Centennial 15
South Hills 11, Carter-Riverside 0
Sunset 18, Seagoville 5
SW Christian 17, Country Day 5
The Colony 1, Little Elm 0
THESA 20, Bishop Lynch 1
Trinity 11, SA Central 4
Wakeland 11, Memorial 7
Waxahachie 16, Cedar Hill 4
Weatherford 10, Haltom 0
Wilson 18, Conrad 0
Wylie 11, Garland 0
