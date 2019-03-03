Converse Judson makes history with 6A state title over DeSoto

The UIL girls basketball state tournament wrapped up its 68th year on Saturday with Converse Judson’s 49-46 win over DeSoto in the Class 6A title game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Judson, which is 15 miles northeast of the Alamodome, concluded the 2018-19 season with history by becoming the first school from San Antonio to win a girls basketball state title.

Corina Carter was named championship game MVP with 20 points and seven rebounds. Her layup with 1:49 left put Judson up for good at 45-44. She added a jumper with 50 seconds to play and Tiffany McGarity hit two free throws.

Kierra Sanderlin added 15 points and six rebounds for Judson (38-5). Sanderlin and Kyra White were named all-tournament. The Rockets were at state for the third-straight season. They lost to Plano in last year’s 6A final.

DeSoto (33-7) was led by Sa’Myah Smith’s 17 points while Amina Muhammad added 10. Smith and Kendall Brown were named all-tournament. The Eagles were at state for the first time since 2008. They beat Summer Creek in Friday’s semifinals.