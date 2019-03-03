High School Sports

Converse Judson makes history with 6A state title over DeSoto

By Brian Gosset

March 03, 2019

The UIL girls basketball state tournament wrapped up its 68th year on Saturday with Converse Judson’s 49-46 win over DeSoto in the Class 6A title game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Judson, which is 15 miles northeast of the Alamodome, concluded the 2018-19 season with history by becoming the first school from San Antonio to win a girls basketball state title.

Corina Carter was named championship game MVP with 20 points and seven rebounds. Her layup with 1:49 left put Judson up for good at 45-44. She added a jumper with 50 seconds to play and Tiffany McGarity hit two free throws.

Kierra Sanderlin added 15 points and six rebounds for Judson (38-5). Sanderlin and Kyra White were named all-tournament. The Rockets were at state for the third-straight season. They lost to Plano in last year’s 6A final.

DeSoto (33-7) was led by Sa’Myah Smith’s 17 points while Amina Muhammad added 10. Smith and Kendall Brown were named all-tournament. The Eagles were at state for the first time since 2008. They beat Summer Creek in Friday’s semifinals.

