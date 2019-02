UIL girls basketball regional tournaments; previewing Dallas-Fort Worth area teams

CLASS 6A REGION I

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, Fort Worth

Amarillo Tascosa (29-7) vs. South Grand Prairie (24-12), 6 p.m. Friday; Richland (19-15) vs. DeSoto (29-6), 8 p.m. Friday

Regional Final, 1 p.m. Saturday

TASCOSA REBELS

Defeated EP Pebble Hills, FW Trimble Tech, EP Franklin

Season Average: 65.3 points per game

Win Streak: 4 games

Last trip to regionals: 1993

Last trip to state: 1991

SGP WARRIORS

Defeated Duncanville, Hebron, Cedar Hill

Season Average: 56.3 points per game

Win Streak: 3 games

Last trip to regionals: 2017

Last trip to state: Never

RICHLAND REBELS

Defeated North Crowley, Wolfforth Frenship, Arlington Martin

Season Average: 45 points per game

Win Streak: 5 games

Last trip to regionals: 1988

Last trip to state: Never

No. 3 DESOTO EAGLES

Defeated Richardson, Irving MacArthur, Dallas Skyline

Season Average: 54.8 points per game

Win Streak: 7 games

Last trip to regionals: 2012

Last trip to state: 2008

CLASS 6A REGION II

Davis Fieldhouse, Dallas

Prosper (28-9) vs. Cedar Park Vista Ridge (26-11), 6 p.m. Friday; Allen (31-6) vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson (39-1), 8 p.m. Friday

Regional Final, 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 25 PROSPER EAGLES

Defeated Rowlett, Waco Midway, Plano

Season Average: 57 points per game

Win Streak: 4 games

Last trip to regionals: 2016

Last trip to state: N/A

VISTA RIDGE RANGERS

Defeated Cypress Springs, The Woodlands College Park, Round Rock Cedar Ridge

Season Average: 55.4 points per game

Win Streak: 3 games

Last trip to regionals: 2016

Last trip to state: 2016

No. 16 ALLEN EAGLES

Defeated Wylie, Tyler Lee, Sachse

Season Average: 56.9 points per game

Win Streak: 10 games

Last trip to regionals: Never

Last trip to state: Never

No. 2 HENDRICKSON HAWKS

Defeated Katy Cypress Lakes, Conroe, Cypress Ranch

Season Average: 65.3 points per game

Win Streak: 13 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018

Last trip to state: Never

CLASS 5A REGION I

Western Texas College, Snyder

Amarillo (33-4) vs. The Colony (27-9), 4 p.m. Friday; Lubbock-Cooper (29-5) vs. Mansfield Timberview (37-1), 6 p.m. Friday

Regional Final, 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 2 AMARILLO SANDIES

Defeated Wichita Falls, EP Eastlake, Aledo

Season Average: 68.1 points per game

Win Streak: 15 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018

Last trip to state: 2018 (State Champs)

THE COLONY COUGARS

Defeated Colleyville Heritage, Crowley, Mansfield Legacy

Season Average: 60 points per game

Win Streak: 4 games

Last trip to regionals: 2017

Last trip to state: N/A

No. 15 COOPER PIRATES

Defeated Abilene Cooper, EP Chapin, Plainview

Season Average: 61.3 points per game

Win Streak: 4 games

Last trip to regionals: 2013

Last trip to state: N/A

No. 1 TIMBERVIEW WOLVES

Defeated FW Eastern Hills, Grapevine, Boswell

Season Average: 70.3 points per game

Win Streak: 28 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018

Last trip to state: 2018 (State Runner-Up last 2 years)

CLASS 5A REGION II

Curtis Culwell Center, Garland

Frisco Liberty (29-10) vs. North Forney (26-11), 6 p.m. Friday; Frisco Lone Star (27-8) vs. Red Oak (30-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Regional Final, 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 10 LIBERTY REDHAWKS

Defeated McKinney North, South Oak Cliff, Frisco Centennial

Season Average: 48.5 points per game

Win Streak: 12 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018

Last trip to state: 2016

NORTH FORNEY FALCONS

Defeated Waco University, Lufkin, Texarkana Texas

Season Average: 49.3 points per game

Win Streak: 6 games

Last trip to regionals: Never

Last trip to state: Never

No. 11 LONE STAR RANGERS

Defeated Lucas Lovejoy, Dallas Samuell, Wylie East

Season Average: 58.7 points per game

Win Streak: 3 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018

Last trip to state: Never

RED OAK HAWKS

Defeated Forney, Royse City, Mesquite Poteet

Season Average: 55.5 points per game

Win Streak: 7 games

Last trip to regionals: 2013

Last trip to state: N/A

OTHERS IN DFW

No. 5 ARGYLE EAGLES (28-7)

Class 4A Region I vs. Canyon, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Christian University

Defeated Godley, Burkburnett, Stephenville

Season Average: 49.6 points per game

Win Streak: 18 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018 (6th-straight appearance)

Last trip to state: 2018 (4-time defending State Champs)

No. 4 DALLAS LINCOLN TIGERS (29-4)

Class 4A Region II vs. Pleasant Grove, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Texas A&M Commerce

Defeated Celina, FW Dunbar, Aubrey

Season Average: 69 points per game

Win Streak: 22 games

Last trip to regionals: 2016

Last trip to state: 2013

MELISSA CARDINALS (19-15)

Class 4A Region II vs. Canton, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Texas A&M Commerce

Defeated Dallas Carter, Carrollton Ranchview, Dallas Pinkston

Season Average: 51.3 points per game

Win Streak: 8 games

Last trip to regionals: Never

Last trip to state: Never

No. 7 MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE JAGUARS (33-5)

Class 4A Region III vs. Hardin-Jefferson, 8 p.m. Friday, Sam Houston State

Defeated China Spring, Jasper, Lorena

Season Average: 51.9 points per game

Win Streak: 14 games

Last trip to regionals: Never

Last trip to state: Never

BROCK EAGLES (33-8)

Class 3A Region I vs. Wall, 6 p.m. Friday, Wayland Baptist University

Defeated Holliday, Colorado City, Nocona

Season Average: 49.6 points per game

Win Streak: 12 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018

Last trip to state: 2018 (8-time State Champ)