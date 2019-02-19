High School Sports

High School Huddle Podcast Episode 21: Basketball winners and a look ahead to spring

By Brian Gosset

February 19, 2019 03:37 PM

High School Huddle Podcast
High School Huddle Podcast Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
High School Huddle Podcast Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Listen to Episode 21 of the High School Huddle Podcast presented by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram here:

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 21

Hitting the hardwood

High school sports writer Brian Gosset and Sports Editor Will Wilkerson discuss Monday night’s basketball winners plus a look at soccer playoff contenders and the start of softball and baseball season.

Hear a clip from Mansfield Timberview girls coach Kit Kyle Martin following the Wolves’ regional quarterfinal win over Boswell on Monday night.

You can listen to the podcast, which comes out Tuesday night or Wednesday morning every week. You can also visit www.star-telegram.com/highschoolhuddle

Thanks for listening!

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

  Comments  