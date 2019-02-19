High School Huddle Podcast Episode 21: Basketball winners and a look ahead to spring

Listen to Episode 21 of the High School Huddle Podcast presented by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram here:

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 21 Hitting the hardwood

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

High school sports writer Brian Gosset and Sports Editor Will Wilkerson discuss Monday night’s basketball winners plus a look at soccer playoff contenders and the start of softball and baseball season.

Hear a clip from Mansfield Timberview girls coach Kit Kyle Martin following the Wolves’ regional quarterfinal win over Boswell on Monday night.

You can listen to the podcast, which comes out Tuesday night or Wednesday morning every week. You can also visit www.star-telegram.com/highschoolhuddle

Thanks for listening!