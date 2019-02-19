Southlake Carroll sweeps 6A boys, girls state meets, Aledo gets first swimming gold

Southlake Carroll boys continued its impressive run in UIL swimming and diving with its 9th straight state title and 11th overall. The girls completed the sweep in 6A with its 3rd overall state championship.

Elijah Sohn won Aledo’s first state swimming championship while Keller Central’s Donald Scott took home two gold medals.

Check out the rest of the gold, silver and bronze medalists from Dallas-Fort Worth 6A and 5A swimmers and divers:

CLASS 6A

1. Donald Scott, Keller Central (1:36.54)

GIRLS 200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

1. Natalie Whalen, Southlake Carroll (2:01.41)

2. Corbyn Cormack, Southlake Carroll (2:01.80)

3. Maddie Mechling, Mansfield (2:01.91)

GIRLS 50 YARD FREESTYLE

2. Kit Kat Zenick, Southlake Carroll (22.81)

GIRLS 1 METER DIVE

1. Hailey Hernandez, Southlake Carroll (540.40)

2. Bridget O’Neil, Southlake Carroll (525.70)

BOYS 100 YARD BUTTERFLY

3. Tyler Johns, Keller (48.91)

GIRLS 100 YARD FREESTYLE

3. Riley Francis, Southlake Carroll (50.30)

GIRLS 500 YARD FREESTYLE

3. Natalie Whalen, Southlake Carroll (4:53.68)

BOYS 500 YARD FREESTYLE

2. Jacob Clark, Allen (4:24.25)

GIRLS 200 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY

2. Flower Mound (1:35.38)

Maggie Gholston, Jenna Watson, Julia Wozniak, Chloe Archer

3. Southlake Carroll (1:35.65)

Riley Francis, Ashley Zettle, Corbyn Cormack, Sydney Balint

GIRLS 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE

2. Corbyn Cormack, Southlake Carroll (1:02.98)

3. Jenna Watson, Flower Mound (1:03.24)

BOYS 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE

1. Donald Scott, Keller Central (55.19)

BOYS 1 METER DIVE

1. Kyle Sanchez, Mansfield Lake Ridge (513.45)

2. Jackson Miller, Southlake Carroll (499.65)

GIRLS 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY

1. Southlake Carroll (3.22.90)

Kit Kat Zenick, Riley Francis, Natlaie Whalen, Ashley Zettle

BOYS 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY

2. Southlake Carroll (3:03.56)

Landon Armstrong, Kevin Repice, Jaykob Williams, Chris Lindley

CLASS 5A

BOYS 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY

1. Highland Park (1:33.66)

Max VanCauwelaert, Henry Wang, Ethan Nguyen, Peter Paulus

GIRLS 200 YARD FREESTYLE

3. Lindsey Ryalls, Frisco (1:51.28)

BOYS 200 YARD FREESTYLE

1. Elijah Sohn, Aledo (1:38.83)

3. Eric Stelmar, Mansfield Legacy (1:39.55)

GIRLS 200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

2. Abby Koczo, Frisco Reedy (2:02.57)

3. Eason Jones, Lucas Lovejoy (2:05.10)

BOYS 200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

1. Jed Michael Jon, Lucas Lovejoy (1:49.89)

GIRLS 50 YARD FREESTYLE

1. Amelia Liu, Frisco Reedy (23.00)

3. Sienna Schellen, Frisco Independence (23.42)

GIRLS 100 YARD FREESTYLE

2. Amelia Liu, Frisco Reedy (50.50)

BOYS 100 YARD FREESTYLE

3. Elijah Sohn, Aledo (46.22)

BOYS 500 YARD FREESTYLE

3. Jed Michael Jon, Lucas Lovejoy (4:34.36)

GIRLS 100 YARD BACKSTROKE

1. Abby Koczo, Frisco Reedy (54.77)

BOYS 100 YARD BACKSTROKE

2. Eric Stelmar, Mansfield Legacy (49.59)

GIRLS 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE

1. Jadyn Jannasch, Frisco (1:03.78)

2. Hannah Farmer, Aledo (1:04.31)

BOYS 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE

1. Peter Paulus, Highland Park (56.38)

3. Henry Wang, Highland Park (57.05)

BOYS 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY

2. Frisco Wakeland (3:08.15)

Jack McKenna, Conor McKenna, Brendan Debergh, Ty Gibbs