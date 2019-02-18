Timberview girls eliminate Boswell, L.D. Bell boys win first playoff game in 9 years

Whatever Timberview coach Kit Kyle Martin said during a first quarter timeout on Monday vs. Boswell kick-started her Wolves, who trailed 14-8 midway through the period and turned it into a quick 8-0 run and 16-14 lead.

They never trailed again.

“Our transition defense was not going to win the game for us if we continued to play the way we were playing,” Martin said. “Boswell was really getting out and pushing the pace, and getting some easy baskets.”

Timberview, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, held off Boswell, 68-46 in a Region I quarterfinal game at Aledo High School.

“If we wanted to win the game, we had to find a way to out-rebound them and cover them in transition defense and I thought we stepped up and did that during the last three quarters,” Martin said.

The Wolves (37-1) head to the regional tournament for the third-straight season, in hopes of a state finals berth in as many years, where they take on Tuesday’s winner between No. 15 Lubbock-Cooper and Plainview.

That game will be 6 p.m. Friday in Snyder.

“We had to regroup and decide if we wanted to take control and win this game and we did a great job of that late and I’m proud of them,” Martin said.

Boswell’s Nia Dove hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help get the Pioneers (31-7) out to that six-point lead.

N’Denasija Collins hit a corner three for Timberview that helped the Wolves finish the first quarter on a 10-2 run, which resulted in an 18-16 lead. Destiny Jackson, who scored a game-high 18 points, assisted on a Destiny Burton layup to increase the lead to 29-19 midway through the second.

Timberview led 36-23 at intermission, but Boswell started the third with a 9-0 run that forced Martin to call a timeout. But Boswell only got as close as 42-38 after a basket from Laylah Davis midway through the period. Jackson’s put-back gave Timberview a double-digit lead again with six minutes left.

Collins added 14 for the Wolves. Timia Jefferson and Wilson scored 12 and 10.

Dove scored 11 while Davis had a team-high 12 for the Pioneers. Allysa LaFontaine chipped in 10 for Boswell, which finishes with at least 30 wins for the third-straight season.

Timberview’s Kennedy Wilson scores past Boswell’s Jamie Garcia (left) and Laylah Davis in a regional quarterfinal game, Monday Feb. 18, 2019 from Aledo HS. Timberview won 68-46. Matthew Smith Courtesy

GIRLS

The Colony 70, Legacy 65

Jewel Spear won the battle of top juniors vs. Harmoni Turner, putting in a game-high 30 points to send the Cougars past the No. 22 Broncos in a 5A Region I quarterfinal at Richland High School.

The Cougars (27-9) head to the regional tournament for the second time in three years, where they take on Tuesday’s winner between Aledo and No. 2 Amarillo, 4 p.m. Friday in Snyder.

Turner scored 29 points for the Broncos (27-9). She scored 11 as Legacy led 18-14 after the first quarter.

The Broncos trimmed an 11-point deficit after hitting a game-tying 3-pointer, but layups from Spear and Tamia Jones gave The Colony a 67-63 lead with 29 seconds remaining.

BOYS

LD Bell 77, Bowie 66

Jaden Wells scored a game-high 24 points, 15 in the second half, as the Blue Raiders held off Bowie in a 6A Region I bi-district game at Grand Prairie High School. It’s their first trip to the postseason since 2011 and first playoff win since 2010.

Bell (20-10) led by as much as 15, but Bowie (17-15) cut the lead to 62-60 with 4:35 left on a pair of Robert Billingsley free throws.

But that was as close as the Volunteers would get as Wells took over the last three minutes scoring eight of the Raiders final 12 points. The junior hit all four of his free throws, had a steal and an assist during the stretch. Deng Alier had 18 points for Bell, 13 in the first quarter with three 3-pointers, and Edward Zachariah added 12.

Donta Coady had 14 for Bowie including making all eight from the charity stripe. Billingsley and Malcolm Mays added 11 each.

Bell will face Tuesday’s winner between EP Americas and Wolfforth Frenship in the second round.

L.D. Bell coach Brock Pembleton draws up a play during the Blue Raiders 77-66 bi-district win over Arlington Bowie at Grand Prairie High School. Feb. 18, 2019. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

Timberview 75, Arl. Heights 48

Trazarien White and CJ Smith scored 18 and 16 points as the No. Wolves opened the postseason with a win over the Yellow Jackets in a 5A Region I bi-district game from Wilkerson-Greines Center.

The Wolves (32-2) will take on Tuesday’s winner between Little Elm and Grapevine in the second round.

Dre Bernard led Heights (13-16) with 10 points.

North Crowley 88, San Angelo Central 57

The Panthers, ranked No. 3 in the 6A state rankings, took care of the Bobcats in a 6A Region I bi-district game from Eastland High School to secure a win in the playoff opener for the 19th time in the past 20 seasons.

North Crowley (33-3) awaits Tuesday’s winner between EP Coronado and Midland in the second round.