High school boys basketball playoff preview: Top 5 area teams, players to watch

The UIL boys basketball playoffs get underway with bi-district games on Monday and Tuesday.

The state tournament is at the Alamodome in San Antonio March 7-9.

Here are the top 5 teams and players among the Fort Worth area to watch:

TOP 5 TEAMS TO WATCH

North Crowley (32-3): The Panthers, ranked No. 3 in the 6A state rankings, have won 13-straight games including by double digits in their past 12. Averaging 63.7 points per game. Regional tournament team last year. They start Monday vs. San Angelo Central.

Mansfield Timberview (31-2): The Wolves, ranked No. 3 in the 5A state rankings, won state in 2017 and went to the regional quarterfinals last season. Averaging 73.6 points per game. They start Tuesday vs. FW Arlington Heights.

Justin Northwest (26-7): The Texans, who start Tuesday vs. Birdville, have reached the state tournament the past two seasons. They’ve 8-straight games to finish No. 1 and district champs in 8-5A. Averaging 71 points per game. Ranked No. 6 in Class 5A. Senior Avery Anderson is the leading scorer and signed to Oklahoma State.

Brewer (28-4): The Bears won a district title for the first time in over 40 years. Ranked No. 13 in 5A, Brewer starts Tuesday against Braswell. Brewer has gone 78-20 in the past three seasons. Senior Aaron Lelek has hit 90 3-pointers this season, which leads the Fort Worth area.

FW Wyatt (21-12): The Chaparrals, for the first time in program history, won a district title in back-to-back seasons. Averaging 71.7 points per game and have won 13-straight games. Last season, made the regional tourney for the first time in 10 years. They start Tuesday vs. Legacy.

Honorable Mention: Kennedale, FW Dunbar. Both Wildcats are ranked in 4A state rankings and primed for a deep playoff run.

TOP 5 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Isaiah Crawford, North Crowley: Averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Andre Nunley, Euless Trinity: Averaging 19.7 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game for district champion Trojans.

Trazarien White, Timberview: White, who’s signed with Air Force, is averaging 17 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Cortland Blake, Brewer: The 6-foot-6 forward is leading the team with 16.8 points and 6.5 rebounds, and second with 57 3-pointers.

Tre Jones, Kennedale: The UTA signee is averaging 17 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game for Kennedale, which secured the No. 1 seed in District 9-4A.

Honorable Mention: Trey Tenneyson, Tahlik Chavez, Tayton Conerway, CJ Smith, Baylor Hebb