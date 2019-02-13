Fort Worth area high school boys basketball district standings

Please send records and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
*playoff berth
**district championship
3-6A
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Trinity 11-1**
Haltom 8-4*
LD Bell 8-4*
SA Central 5-7
Richland 5-7
Abilene 5-7
Weatherford 0-12
*Haltom 2 seed
*Abilene vs. Central, 6 p.m. Thursday at Howard Payne. Winner vs. Richland for 4 seed, 6 p.m. Friday at Howard Payne.
4-6A
North Crowley 16-0**
Bowie 12-4*
Martin 12-4*
Arlington 8-8*
Paschal 7-9
Lamar 6-10
YMLA 4-12
Sam Houston 4-12
Trimble Tech 3-13
*Bowie 2 seed
5-6A
Guyer 14-0**
Byron Nelson 10-4*
Carroll 8-6*
Keller 7-7
Timber Creek 7-7
Central 4-10
Fossil Ridge 4-10
Eaton 2-12
*Keller vs. Timber Creek for 4 seed, 7:30 p.m. at Fossil Ridge
7-6A
DeSoto 14-0**
Lake Ridge 9-5*
SGP 8-6*
Waxahachie 7-7*
Summit 7-7
Mansfield 6-8
Grand Prairie 3-11
Cedar Hill 2-12
4-5A
Rider 8-0**
Abilene Wylie 5-3*
Aledo 4-4*
Abilene Cooper 2-6*
Wichita Falls 1-7
5-5A
Timberview 14-0**
Burl Centennial 10-4*
Crowley 10-4*
Legacy 8-6*
Arl Seguin 6-8
Burleson 6-8
Granbury 2-12
Everman 0-14
*Centennial 2 seed
6-5A
Wyatt 14-0**
South Hills 11-3*
Southwest 10-4*
Arl Heights 7-6#
Eastern Hills 7-7
Poly 4-10
North Side 2-11#
Carter-Riverside 0-14
Heights vs. North Side, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Billingsley FH.
Heights needs a win to clinch. A loss will force a tie with Eastern Hills.
7-5A
Brewer 14-0**
Colleyville Heritage 9-5*
Grapevine 8-6*
Birdville 8-6*
Chisholm Trail 6-8
Saginaw 5-9
Azle 3-11
Boswell 3-11
*Birdville and Grapevine flip for 4 seed
8-5A
Northwest 11-1**
Little Elm 10-2*
The Colony 8-4*
Braswell 6-6*
Ryan 5-7
Lake Dallas 1-11
Denton 1-11
14-5A
Midlothian 11-1**
Red Oak 11-1**
Ennis 8-4*
University 5-7*
Joshua 4-8
Cleburne 2-10
Corsicana 1-11
*Midlothian vs. Red Oak for 1 seed TBD
9-4A
Dunbar 11-1**
Kennedale 11-1**
Western Hills 7-5*
Castleberry 6-6*
Benbrook 5-7
DHJ 1-11
Lake Worth 1-11
*Dunbar vs. Kennedale for 1 seed, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie HS
7-3A
Brock 14-0**
Peaster 12-2*
Tolar 9-5*
Breckenridge 6-8
Boyd 6-8
Paradise 5-7
Jacksboro 3-11
Millsap 0-14
*Boyd vs. Breckenridge for 4 seed, Thursday at Graham
TAPPS 1-6A
Midland Christian 7-1
Nolan Catholic 7-1
Liberty Christian 3-5
TC-Addison 3-5
FW All Saints 0-8
TAPPS 1-5A
Legacy Christian 5-0
FW Christian 3-3
Grapevine Faith 2-4
SW Christian 1-4
TAPPS 2-4A
Coll. Covenant 9-1
Coram Deo 8-3
Fellowship 7-4
TC-Willow Park 5-5
Lone Star North 2-8
Temple Christian 0-10
TAPPS 3-4A
Grace Prep 10-0
Tyler All Saints 8-2
Shelton 6-4
Lucas Christian 4-6
Pantego 2-8
Cristo Rey 0-10
TAPPS 1-3A
Midland Classical 10-0
Lake Country 8-2
Harvest Christian 6-4
Denton Calvary 3-7
FW Calvary 2-8
San Jacinto 1-9
TAPPS 2-2A
Ovilla 6-0
FW Bethesda 4-2
Cambridge 1-4
Sacred Heart 0-5
TAPPS 3-1A
Tyler Street 9-1
Canterbury 8-2
Eagle Christian 7-3
Weatherford Christian 4-6
Dallas Fairhill 2-8
Waxahachie Prep 0-10
SPC
St. Mark’s 7-0
Oakridge 6-1
Greenhill 4-3
Episcopal 4-3
Cistercian 3-4
Casady 3-4
Trinity Valley 1-6
Country Day 0-7
Comments