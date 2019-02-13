Fort Worth area high school boys basketball district standings

Please send records and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com

*playoff berth

**district championship

3-6A

Trinity 11-1**

Haltom 8-4*

LD Bell 8-4*

SA Central 5-7

Richland 5-7

Abilene 5-7

Weatherford 0-12

*Haltom 2 seed

*Abilene vs. Central, 6 p.m. Thursday at Howard Payne. Winner vs. Richland for 4 seed, 6 p.m. Friday at Howard Payne.

4-6A

North Crowley 16-0**

Bowie 12-4*

Martin 12-4*

Arlington 8-8*

Paschal 7-9

Lamar 6-10

YMLA 4-12

Sam Houston 4-12

Trimble Tech 3-13

*Bowie 2 seed

5-6A

Guyer 14-0**

Byron Nelson 10-4*

Carroll 8-6*

Keller 7-7

Timber Creek 7-7

Central 4-10

Fossil Ridge 4-10

Eaton 2-12

*Keller vs. Timber Creek for 4 seed, 7:30 p.m. at Fossil Ridge

7-6A

DeSoto 14-0**

Lake Ridge 9-5*

SGP 8-6*

Waxahachie 7-7*

Summit 7-7

Mansfield 6-8

Grand Prairie 3-11

Cedar Hill 2-12

4-5A

Rider 8-0**

Abilene Wylie 5-3*

Aledo 4-4*

Abilene Cooper 2-6*

Wichita Falls 1-7

5-5A

Timberview 14-0**

Burl Centennial 10-4*

Crowley 10-4*

Legacy 8-6*

Arl Seguin 6-8

Burleson 6-8

Granbury 2-12

Everman 0-14

*Centennial 2 seed

6-5A

Wyatt 14-0**

South Hills 11-3*

Southwest 10-4*

Arl Heights 7-6#

Eastern Hills 7-7

Poly 4-10

North Side 2-11#

Carter-Riverside 0-14

Heights vs. North Side, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Billingsley FH.

Heights needs a win to clinch. A loss will force a tie with Eastern Hills.

7-5A

Brewer 14-0**

Colleyville Heritage 9-5*

Grapevine 8-6*

Birdville 8-6*

Chisholm Trail 6-8

Saginaw 5-9

Azle 3-11

Boswell 3-11

*Birdville and Grapevine flip for 4 seed

8-5A

Northwest 11-1**

Little Elm 10-2*

The Colony 8-4*

Braswell 6-6*

Ryan 5-7

Lake Dallas 1-11

Denton 1-11

14-5A

Midlothian 11-1**

Red Oak 11-1**

Ennis 8-4*

University 5-7*

Joshua 4-8

Cleburne 2-10

Corsicana 1-11

*Midlothian vs. Red Oak for 1 seed TBD

9-4A

Dunbar 11-1**

Kennedale 11-1**

Western Hills 7-5*

Castleberry 6-6*

Benbrook 5-7

DHJ 1-11

Lake Worth 1-11

*Dunbar vs. Kennedale for 1 seed, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie HS

7-3A

Brock 14-0**

Peaster 12-2*

Tolar 9-5*

Breckenridge 6-8

Boyd 6-8

Paradise 5-7

Jacksboro 3-11

Millsap 0-14

*Boyd vs. Breckenridge for 4 seed, Thursday at Graham

TAPPS 1-6A

Midland Christian 7-1

Nolan Catholic 7-1

Liberty Christian 3-5

TC-Addison 3-5

FW All Saints 0-8

TAPPS 1-5A

Legacy Christian 5-0

FW Christian 3-3

Grapevine Faith 2-4

SW Christian 1-4

TAPPS 2-4A

Coll. Covenant 9-1

Coram Deo 8-3

Fellowship 7-4

TC-Willow Park 5-5

Lone Star North 2-8

Temple Christian 0-10

TAPPS 3-4A

Grace Prep 10-0

Tyler All Saints 8-2

Shelton 6-4

Lucas Christian 4-6

Pantego 2-8

Cristo Rey 0-10

TAPPS 1-3A

Midland Classical 10-0

Lake Country 8-2

Harvest Christian 6-4

Denton Calvary 3-7

FW Calvary 2-8

San Jacinto 1-9

TAPPS 2-2A

Ovilla 6-0

FW Bethesda 4-2

Cambridge 1-4

Sacred Heart 0-5

TAPPS 3-1A

Tyler Street 9-1

Canterbury 8-2

Eagle Christian 7-3

Weatherford Christian 4-6

Dallas Fairhill 2-8

Waxahachie Prep 0-10

SPC

St. Mark’s 7-0

Oakridge 6-1

Greenhill 4-3

Episcopal 4-3

Cistercian 3-4

Casady 3-4

Trinity Valley 1-6

Country Day 0-7