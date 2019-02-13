High School Huddle Podcast Episode 20: Recapping National Signing Day and Girls Hoops

Listen to Episode 20 of the High School Huddle Podcast presented by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram here:

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 20 Welcome to the podcast Will

High school sports writer Brian Gosset and Sports Editor Will Wilkerson dive into Signing Day highlights from Fort Worth, Haltom, Nolan Catholic and more. Plus they talk about girls basketball playoffs from Monday, Feb. 11 and look at the top football 2020s.

Hear clips from football coaches Cody Slater, Jason Tucker, David Beaudin, Zachary Criss after signing day and girls basketball coach Tina DeMichele, following Timber Creek’s bi-district win over Lewisville.

You can listen to the podcast, which comes out Tuesday night or Wednesday morning every week.

Thanks for listening!