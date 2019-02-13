High School Sports

High School Huddle Podcast Episode 20: Recapping National Signing Day and Girls Hoops

By Brian Gosset

February 13, 2019 11:20 AM

High School Huddle Podcast
High School Huddle Podcast Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
High School Huddle Podcast Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Listen to Episode 20 of the High School Huddle Podcast presented by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram here:

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 20

Welcome to the podcast Will

High school sports writer Brian Gosset and Sports Editor Will Wilkerson dive into Signing Day highlights from Fort Worth, Haltom, Nolan Catholic and more. Plus they talk about girls basketball playoffs from Monday, Feb. 11 and look at the top football 2020s.

Hear clips from football coaches Cody Slater, Jason Tucker, David Beaudin, Zachary Criss after signing day and girls basketball coach Tina DeMichele, following Timber Creek’s bi-district win over Lewisville.

You can listen to the podcast, which comes out Tuesday night or Wednesday morning every week.

Thanks for listening!

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

nfl

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

  Comments  