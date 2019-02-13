Football

What would you like the name of Dallas’ new XFL team to be? Polls are now open

By Brian Gosset

February 13, 2019 11:00 AM

If you have any other suggestions please email them to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Voting will end in one week.

What would you like the name of Dallas' new XFL team to be?
Bandits
Rattlers
Sprawl
Assassins
Gunslingers
Wranglers
Armadillos
Y'all
Giddy Ups
Desperados
Other

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

