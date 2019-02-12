Southlake Carroll quarterback on his way to play for Hugh Freeze

Southlake Carroll senior quarterback Will Bowers announced his commitment to Liberty University as a preferred walk-on via Twitter on Monday.

Extremely excited to announce that I am committed to Liberty University!! pic.twitter.com/hF9Rswe8vl — Will Bowers (@Will_Bowers8) February 11, 2019

“I visited Liberty two weeks ago and it was an amazing experience. Most people don’t realize how special of a university it really is,” Bower said. “I feel it’s a great fit for me because of coach Hugh Freeze and the new coaching staff. It’s also just a great opportunity to make new connections and be apart of something great.

“I can’t wait to be apart of the Liberty family.”

Bowers threw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns the past two seasons as the Dragons reached the state quarterfinals in back-to-back years. Carroll won the District 5-6A title and finished 13-1 in 2018.

Bowers is a 2-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

His only other offer came from Abilene Christian, so signing day was tough on him.

“I’ve always had the goal to play Division I football,” Bowers said. “The early signing period was very difficult seeing everyone sign while I hadn’t found a home yet. It took a lot of patience and trust, but I’m glad that I waited and found the right opportunity.”

Bowers accounted for 3,400 yards and 38 TDs as a junior, and added 3,100 yards and 28 TDs, and was voted district offensive MVP in the fall.