Carroll swim team looking for 9th straight state title; full list of local competitors

The 2019 UIL swimming and diving state championships will take place Friday and Saturday at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin.

The Class 6A prelims are 10 a.m. Friday. The finals are 9:30 a.m. Saturday.





Here’s a look at the events Southlake Carroll’s boys team will be competing in as they aim for their ninth-straight state title.

Carroll Dragons:

200 freestyle relay

200 medley relay

400 freestyle relay

Landon Armstrong, 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle

Matthew Hahn, 100 yard freestyle

Mason Kelber, 200 yard individual medley, 500 yard freestyle

Phillip Kleiman, 1 meter dive

Chris Lindley, 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle

Jackson Miller, 1 meter dive

Kevin Repice, 100 yard butterfly, 200 yard individual medley

Ryan Perham, 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard butterfly

Jaykob Williams, 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle

Here is a look at the local competitors competing at state:

Events:

GIRLS 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY

Southlake Carroll

Keller

BOYS 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY

Southlake Carroll

Keller

Mansfield

GIRLS 200 YARD FREESTYLE

Riley Francis, Southlake Carroll

Ashley Zettle, Southlake Carroll

Ryen Bosuro, Lake Ridge

Maci Finder, Timber Creek

BOYS 200 YARD FREESTYLE

Jaykob Williams, Southlake Carroll

Donald Scott, Keller Central

Chris Lindley, Southlake Carroll

Sokol Bajraktari, Byron Nelson

GIRLS 200 YARD IM

Natalie Whalen, Southlake Carroll

Maddie Mechling, Mansfield

Corbyn Cormack, Southlake Carroll

Maddie Williams, Keller

BOYS 200 YARD IM

Mason Kelber, Southlake Carroll

Kevin Repice, Southlake Carroll

Sam Lucas, Keller

Shawn Mohseni, Lake Ridge

GIRLS 50 YARD FREESTYLE

Kit Kat Zenick, Southlake Carroll

Azalea Shepherd, Byron Nelson

Callie Limpert, Mansfield

BOYS 50 YARD FREESTYLE

Landon Armstrong, Southlake Carroll

Ryan Perham, Southlake Carroll

GIRLS 1 METER DIVING

Bridget O’Neil, Southlake Carroll

Hailey Hernandez, Southlake Carroll

Rachel Dickerson, Fossil Ridge

Kinzie Etzelmiller, Keller

BOYS 1 METER DIVING

Jackson Miller, Southlake Carroll

Benedict Nguyen, Summit

Kyle Sanchez, Lake Ridge

Phillip Kleiman, Southlake Carroll

GIRLS 100 YARD BUTTERFLY

Kit Kat Zenick, Southlake Carroll

Sydney Balint, Southlake Carroll

Ava Topolewski, Lake Ridge

BOYS 100 YARD BUTTERFLY

Tyler Johns, Keller

Ryan Perham, Southlake Carroll

Kevin Repice, Southlake Carroll

Dylan Tran, Keller

Jase Pinckney, Mansfield

Derick Miller, Arlington

GIRLS 100 YARD FREESTYLE

Riley Francis, Southlake Carroll

Azalea Shepherd, Byron Nelson

Callie Limpert, Mansfield

BOYS 100 YARD FREESTYLE

Landon Armstrong, Southlake Carroll

Matthew Hahn, Southlake Carroll

Ian Neville, Paschal

Michael Merryman, Keller

GIRLS 500 YARD FREESTYLE

Natalie Whalen, Southlake Carroll

Ashley Zettle, Southlake Carroll

Ava Topolewski, Lake Ridge

Kayci McKinnon, Byron Nelson

BOYS 500 YARD FREESTYLE

Mason Kelber, Southlake Carroll

Chris Lindley, Southlake Carroll

Jaykob Williams, Southlake Carroll

Jibran Himsieh, Arlington Lamar

Sokol Bajraktari, Byron Nelson

GIRLS 200 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY

Byron Nelson

Southlake Carroll

Lake Ridge

Keller

BOYS 200 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY

Southlake Carroll

Keller

Mansfield

GIRLS 100 YARD BACKSTROKE

Maddie Mechling, Mansfield

Margaret Mabry, Keller

Skye Pineda, Keller

Ryen Bosuro, Lake Ridge

BOYS 100 YARD BACKSTROKE

Sam Lucas, Keller

Shawn Mohseni, Lake Ridge

GIRLS 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE

Corbyn Cormack, Southlake Carroll

BOYS 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE

Donald Scott, Keller Central

Bryce Ford, Arlington Lamar

Noah Beladi, Keller

GIRLS 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY

Southlake Carroll

Lake Ridge

Keller

Byron Nelson

BOYS 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY

Southlake Carroll

Keller

Schedule: