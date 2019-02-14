Carroll swim team looking for 9th straight state title; full list of local competitors

The 2019 UIL swimming and diving state championships will take place Friday and Saturday at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin.
The Class 6A prelims are 10 a.m. Friday. The finals are 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Here’s a look at the events Southlake Carroll’s boys team will be competing in as they aim for their ninth-straight state title.
Carroll Dragons:
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
200 freestyle relay
200 medley relay
400 freestyle relay
Landon Armstrong, 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle
Matthew Hahn, 100 yard freestyle
Mason Kelber, 200 yard individual medley, 500 yard freestyle
Phillip Kleiman, 1 meter dive
Chris Lindley, 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle
Jackson Miller, 1 meter dive
Kevin Repice, 100 yard butterfly, 200 yard individual medley
Ryan Perham, 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard butterfly
Jaykob Williams, 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle
Here is a look at the local competitors competing at state:
Events:
GIRLS 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY
Southlake Carroll
Keller
BOYS 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY
Southlake Carroll
Keller
Mansfield
GIRLS 200 YARD FREESTYLE
Riley Francis, Southlake Carroll
Ashley Zettle, Southlake Carroll
Ryen Bosuro, Lake Ridge
Maci Finder, Timber Creek
BOYS 200 YARD FREESTYLE
Jaykob Williams, Southlake Carroll
Donald Scott, Keller Central
Chris Lindley, Southlake Carroll
Sokol Bajraktari, Byron Nelson
GIRLS 200 YARD IM
Natalie Whalen, Southlake Carroll
Maddie Mechling, Mansfield
Corbyn Cormack, Southlake Carroll
Maddie Williams, Keller
BOYS 200 YARD IM
Mason Kelber, Southlake Carroll
Kevin Repice, Southlake Carroll
Sam Lucas, Keller
Shawn Mohseni, Lake Ridge
GIRLS 50 YARD FREESTYLE
Kit Kat Zenick, Southlake Carroll
Azalea Shepherd, Byron Nelson
Callie Limpert, Mansfield
BOYS 50 YARD FREESTYLE
Landon Armstrong, Southlake Carroll
Ryan Perham, Southlake Carroll
GIRLS 1 METER DIVING
Bridget O’Neil, Southlake Carroll
Hailey Hernandez, Southlake Carroll
Rachel Dickerson, Fossil Ridge
Kinzie Etzelmiller, Keller
BOYS 1 METER DIVING
Jackson Miller, Southlake Carroll
Benedict Nguyen, Summit
Kyle Sanchez, Lake Ridge
Phillip Kleiman, Southlake Carroll
GIRLS 100 YARD BUTTERFLY
Kit Kat Zenick, Southlake Carroll
Sydney Balint, Southlake Carroll
Ava Topolewski, Lake Ridge
BOYS 100 YARD BUTTERFLY
Tyler Johns, Keller
Ryan Perham, Southlake Carroll
Kevin Repice, Southlake Carroll
Dylan Tran, Keller
Jase Pinckney, Mansfield
Derick Miller, Arlington
GIRLS 100 YARD FREESTYLE
Riley Francis, Southlake Carroll
Azalea Shepherd, Byron Nelson
Callie Limpert, Mansfield
BOYS 100 YARD FREESTYLE
Landon Armstrong, Southlake Carroll
Matthew Hahn, Southlake Carroll
Ian Neville, Paschal
Michael Merryman, Keller
GIRLS 500 YARD FREESTYLE
Natalie Whalen, Southlake Carroll
Ashley Zettle, Southlake Carroll
Ava Topolewski, Lake Ridge
Kayci McKinnon, Byron Nelson
BOYS 500 YARD FREESTYLE
Mason Kelber, Southlake Carroll
Chris Lindley, Southlake Carroll
Jaykob Williams, Southlake Carroll
Jibran Himsieh, Arlington Lamar
Sokol Bajraktari, Byron Nelson
GIRLS 200 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY
Byron Nelson
Southlake Carroll
Lake Ridge
Keller
BOYS 200 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY
Southlake Carroll
Keller
Mansfield
GIRLS 100 YARD BACKSTROKE
Maddie Mechling, Mansfield
Margaret Mabry, Keller
Skye Pineda, Keller
Ryen Bosuro, Lake Ridge
BOYS 100 YARD BACKSTROKE
Sam Lucas, Keller
Shawn Mohseni, Lake Ridge
GIRLS 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE
Corbyn Cormack, Southlake Carroll
BOYS 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE
Donald Scott, Keller Central
Bryce Ford, Arlington Lamar
Noah Beladi, Keller
GIRLS 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY
Southlake Carroll
Lake Ridge
Keller
Byron Nelson
BOYS 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY
Southlake Carroll
Keller
Schedule:
|Time
|Event
|8:00 am
|UIL coaches packets available
|8:15 am - 9:45 am
|6A swim warm up and dive practice
|10:00 am
|6A swimming prelims and diving prelims
|3:45 pm - 5:15 pm
|5A swim warm up and dive practice
|5:30 pm
|5A swimming prelims and diving prelims
|Time
|Event
|8:15 am - 9:15 am
|6A swim warm up and dive practice
|9:30 am
|6A swimming and diving finals
|2:15 pm - 3:15 pm
|5A swim warm up and dive practice
|3:30 pm
|5A swimming and diving finals
Comments