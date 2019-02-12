High School Sports

LD Bell senior voted boys basketball player of the week. Watch what he did vs. Haltom

By Brian Gosset

February 12, 2019 10:47 AM

LD Bell boys basketball
LD Bell boys basketball RCC Photos
LD Bell boys basketball RCC Photos

LD Bell senior Sam Pilcher was voted high school boys basketball player of the week, edging out Justin Northwest senior guard Avery Anderson.

Pilcher scored 13 points vs. Haltom, but hit the biggest shot of the season with a buzzer beater to win 68-67 and clinch the Blue Raiders’ first playoff berth since 2011.

The Blue Raiders are 7-4 in District 3-6A and tied with Haltom for the No. 2 seed. They have one game left, Tuesday night, vs. Weatherford.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

mac-engel

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

  Comments  