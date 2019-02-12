LD Bell senior voted boys basketball player of the week. Watch what he did vs. Haltom

LD Bell senior Sam Pilcher was voted high school boys basketball player of the week, edging out Justin Northwest senior guard Avery Anderson.

Pilcher scored 13 points vs. Haltom, but hit the biggest shot of the season with a buzzer beater to win 68-67 and clinch the Blue Raiders’ first playoff berth since 2011.

The Blue Raiders are 7-4 in District 3-6A and tied with Haltom for the No. 2 seed. They have one game left, Tuesday night, vs. Weatherford.

