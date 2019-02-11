Timber Creek defense clamps down on Lewisville, Trimble Tech upsets L.D. Bell

GIRLS

Timber Creek 42, Lewisville 36

Mele Kailahi scored a game-high 17 points as the Falcons won a Class 6A Region I bi-district game vs. the Farmers on Monday from Keller Central HS.

Timber Creek (25-11) held Lewisville (26-8) to five points and one field goal in the third quarter to turn an 18-16 halftime deficit into a 28-23 lead after three.

Lewisville had cut it to 29-24 early in the fourth when Mia Topping’s 3-pointer pushed the Timber Creek lead to eight. Maya Linton’s put-back gave the Falcons a seven-point lead with under three minutes left.

Topping added 12 points for Timber Creek, which awaits the winner of Tuesday’s game between Richardson Pearce and 6A No. 1 Cedar Hill.

“I’m very happy with the defense. Offensively, we scored when we needed to. When Mele sat, the younger kids didn’t panic,” coach Tina DeMichele said.

The Falcons win a bi-district title for the second-straight season, which is a first in program history.

“It’s a huge thing for our youth. We graduated five seniors last year and it just shows that we have bright future here,” DeMichele said.

Hebron 34, Keller 31

Dax Melton hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 50 seconds left to send the Hawks past the Indians in a 6A bi-district game at Keller Central.

Melton’s three gave Hebron (29-5) a 32-30 lead and she hit two free throws down the stretch before Keller (22-11) got off a final shot.

Hebron will await Tuesday’s winner between Duncanville and South Grand Prairie.

Melton led the Hawks with 12 points while Keller’s Sydney McQuietor finished with a game-high 20. Cambridge Mathews’ two free throws tied the game at 29-29 and McQuietor hit 1 of 2 to give Keller a 30-29 lead with 2:08 left.

Trimble Tech 63, LD Bell 48

The Bulldogs held a nine-point lead at halftime and then scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to upset No. 24 Bell in a 6A Region I bi-district game at Grand Prairie.

Trimble Tech (21-14), in its first year at the 6A level, awaits Tuesday’s winner between Amarillo Tascosa and El Paso Pebble Hills.

Six players scored to help Tech take a 16-8 lead after one. The Bulldogs went 30 of 39 from the free-throw line in the game. Amyah Johnson led the way with 13 points.

Junior Myra Gordon led Bell (30-4) with 24 points to hit the 2,000-point mark in her career. She finishes the season with a school-record 928 points.

Aledo 49, Randall 40

Riley Sale scored a game-high 20 points to help the Bearcats win the 5A Region I bi-district title over Randall from Vernon HS.

Aledo (25-9) awaits Tuesday’s winner between EP Burges and EP Bel Air.

Maddie Shumway and Elizabeth Allanach each scored nine for the Bearcats.