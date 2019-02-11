High School Sports

DFW high school girls basketball scores: Feb. 11, 2019

By Darren Lauber

February 11, 2019 10:30 PM

Benbrook defeated Oak Cliff Faith Family 48-37 to capture its first bi-district title in program history, Monday Feb. 11, 2019
Benbrook defeated Oak Cliff Faith Family 48-37 to capture its first bi-district title in program history, Monday Feb. 11, 2019 FWISD Athletics
Please send scores and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Monday, Feb. 11

Arlington Bowie 71, Abilene 44

FW Trimble Tech 63, Hurst Bell 48

Hebron 34, Keller 31

FW Timber Creek 42, Lewisville 36

Arlington Martin 34, San Angelo Central 25

Denton Guyer 54, FM Marcus 34

Dallas Skyline 75, Mansfield Summit 56

Plano 64, Gar. L’view Centennial 43

TW College Park 58, Spring 48

Spring Klein Collins 56, Houston Aldine 55

RR Cedar Ridge 60, Hou. Langham Creek 50

Mesquite Horn 58, Copperas Cove 44

Allen 66, Wylie 16

Hou. Cypress Ranch 52, Aus. Westwood 51 OT

Conroe Oak Ridge 80, Houston Dekaney 47

Pflug. Hendrickson 69, Katy Cypress Lakes 52

Conroe 44, Houston Davis 35

Aledo 49, Amarillo Randall 40

Amarillo 98, Wichita Falls 27

The Colony 57, Colleyville Heritage 53

Crowley 77, FW Wyatt 32

NRH Birdville 46, Little Elm Braswell 41

Mansfield Legacy 68, FW Southwest 44

Lubbock-Cooper 63, Abilene Cooper 39

EP Andress 45, EP El Dorado 24

FW Arl. Heights 59, Burl. Centennial 52

FW Boswell 88, Lake Dallas 49

Mans. Timberview 89, FW Eastern Hills 24

Grapevine 46, Denton 42

Frisco Liberty 40, McKinney North 12

Highland Park 74, Dallas Adamson 33

Frisco Centennial 61, Denison 37

Lufkin 66, Mount Pleasant 30

North Forney 72, Waco University 65

Texarkana Texas 67, Tyler 34

Cleburne 51, Lancaster 46

Wylie East 51, Frisco Memorial 39

Seagoville 49, Dallas Wilson 38

Royse City 88, Hallsville 52

Jacksonville 57, Sulphur Springs 46

Lubbock Estacado 51, Pampa 50

EP Mountain View 56, Fort Stockton 36

Canyon 70, Dalhart 30

Andrews 65, Fabens 26

Argyle 61, Godley 27

Burkburnett 55, Snyder 54

Stephenville 42, Krum 27

Graham 69, Sweetwater 56

Seminole 108, Clint 23

Levelland 49, Dumas 24

San Elizario 50, Pecos 33

Hereford 52, Perryton 25

Big Spring 66, WF Hirschi 55

Decatur 38, Glen Rose 32

Dallas Lincoln 75, Celina 29

FW Dunbar 55, Arl. Uplift Summit 25

Aubrey 45, Dallas Roosevelt 14

Benbrook 48, Oak Cliff Faith 37

Brownsboro 44, Quinlan Ford 36

Crandall 38, Van 25

Irving Ranchview 46, Lake Worth 38

Melissa 77, Dallas Carter 47

Kennedale 105, Irving North Hills 9

Waco Connally 62, Hillsboro 49

Fairfield 79, Carthage 33

Clev. Tarkington 61, LC-Mauriceville 50

Silsbee 62, Huffman Hargrave 34

Lorena 49, Ferris 32

Jasper 60, Mexia 57

SL Hardin-Jefferson 84, Splendora 28

Wall 91, Crane 8

Tornillo 62, Brady 50

Shallowater 50, Spearman 32

Nocona 74, Breckenridge 36

Merkel 49, Coleman 33

Idalou 63, Muleshoe 29

Sonora 40, Presidio 22

Bushland 44, Abernathy 32

Ballinger 48, Kermit 22

Tuscola Jim Ned 45, Hamilton 28

Edgewood 93, Oak Cliff Life 9

Pottsboro 44, Bells 43

Van Alstyne 67, Gunter 63

Mineola 92, FW Harmony 21

Buffalo 46, Rogers 38

Keene 68, Mildred 14

Teague 53, Lexington 50

Woodville 96, Hardin 44

