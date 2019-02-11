DFW high school girls basketball scores: Feb. 11, 2019

Please send scores and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Monday, Feb. 11
Arlington Bowie 71, Abilene 44
FW Trimble Tech 63, Hurst Bell 48
Hebron 34, Keller 31
FW Timber Creek 42, Lewisville 36
Arlington Martin 34, San Angelo Central 25
Denton Guyer 54, FM Marcus 34
Dallas Skyline 75, Mansfield Summit 56
Plano 64, Gar. L’view Centennial 43
TW College Park 58, Spring 48
Spring Klein Collins 56, Houston Aldine 55
RR Cedar Ridge 60, Hou. Langham Creek 50
Mesquite Horn 58, Copperas Cove 44
Allen 66, Wylie 16
Hou. Cypress Ranch 52, Aus. Westwood 51 OT
Conroe Oak Ridge 80, Houston Dekaney 47
Pflug. Hendrickson 69, Katy Cypress Lakes 52
Conroe 44, Houston Davis 35
Aledo 49, Amarillo Randall 40
Amarillo 98, Wichita Falls 27
The Colony 57, Colleyville Heritage 53
Crowley 77, FW Wyatt 32
NRH Birdville 46, Little Elm Braswell 41
Mansfield Legacy 68, FW Southwest 44
Lubbock-Cooper 63, Abilene Cooper 39
EP Andress 45, EP El Dorado 24
FW Arl. Heights 59, Burl. Centennial 52
FW Boswell 88, Lake Dallas 49
Mans. Timberview 89, FW Eastern Hills 24
Grapevine 46, Denton 42
Frisco Liberty 40, McKinney North 12
Highland Park 74, Dallas Adamson 33
Frisco Centennial 61, Denison 37
Lufkin 66, Mount Pleasant 30
North Forney 72, Waco University 65
Texarkana Texas 67, Tyler 34
Cleburne 51, Lancaster 46
Wylie East 51, Frisco Memorial 39
Seagoville 49, Dallas Wilson 38
Royse City 88, Hallsville 52
Jacksonville 57, Sulphur Springs 46
Lubbock Estacado 51, Pampa 50
EP Mountain View 56, Fort Stockton 36
Canyon 70, Dalhart 30
Andrews 65, Fabens 26
Argyle 61, Godley 27
Burkburnett 55, Snyder 54
Stephenville 42, Krum 27
Graham 69, Sweetwater 56
Seminole 108, Clint 23
Levelland 49, Dumas 24
San Elizario 50, Pecos 33
Hereford 52, Perryton 25
Big Spring 66, WF Hirschi 55
Decatur 38, Glen Rose 32
Dallas Lincoln 75, Celina 29
FW Dunbar 55, Arl. Uplift Summit 25
Aubrey 45, Dallas Roosevelt 14
Benbrook 48, Oak Cliff Faith 37
Brownsboro 44, Quinlan Ford 36
Crandall 38, Van 25
Irving Ranchview 46, Lake Worth 38
Melissa 77, Dallas Carter 47
Kennedale 105, Irving North Hills 9
Waco Connally 62, Hillsboro 49
Fairfield 79, Carthage 33
Clev. Tarkington 61, LC-Mauriceville 50
Silsbee 62, Huffman Hargrave 34
Lorena 49, Ferris 32
Jasper 60, Mexia 57
SL Hardin-Jefferson 84, Splendora 28
Wall 91, Crane 8
Tornillo 62, Brady 50
Shallowater 50, Spearman 32
Nocona 74, Breckenridge 36
Merkel 49, Coleman 33
Idalou 63, Muleshoe 29
Sonora 40, Presidio 22
Bushland 44, Abernathy 32
Ballinger 48, Kermit 22
Tuscola Jim Ned 45, Hamilton 28
Edgewood 93, Oak Cliff Life 9
Pottsboro 44, Bells 43
Van Alstyne 67, Gunter 63
Mineola 92, FW Harmony 21
Buffalo 46, Rogers 38
Keene 68, Mildred 14
Teague 53, Lexington 50
Woodville 96, Hardin 44
