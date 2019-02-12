Arlington boys sneak into postseason, Richland girls moving on to second round

BOYS

Arlington 40, YMLA 30

The Colts waited anxiously in the hallway, even their parents who celebrated senior night on Tuesday, as Arlington Bowie and Paschal were coming down the stretch.

Arlington needed a Bowie win to clinch the final playoff spot in District 4-6A.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Bowie rebounded a miss and got off a shot at the buzzer to beat Paschal 52-51, which helped the Colts (16-15, 8-8) secure their first trip to the playoffs since 2011.

They’ll face 3-6A winner Euless Trinity in the opening round.

“I took over a team that won five games,” said Arlington coach Paul Williams, who took over in 2013. “We’ve been plugging away and trying to get there. It’s a huge boost for the program, school and Colt country.”

Tied 17-17 at intermission, YMLA took its first lead of the game on Davion Younger’s jumper with six minutes to go in the third.

The Wildcats (7-19, 4-12) led 26-24 with 1:34 to go in the period, but Arlington scored four quick points. Jarquavis Kent was fouled on a layup and his missed free throw was rebounded and put back by Jaedaun Slack, who had a game-high 15 points.

Arlington increased its run to 8-0 on Slack’s 3-point play with 3:38 left. The Colts held YMLA to 13 points in the second half and four in the fourth quarter.

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 20 Welcome to the podcast Will

Timber Creek 45, Keller 35

The Falcons held the Indians to single digits each of the first three quarters on their way to a District 5-6A win and tying for the fourth and final playoff spot.

Timber Creek (7-7) and Keller (7-7) will meet up one more time in a play-in game on Friday.

Jordyn Vicente led the Falcons with a game-high 18 points while Michael Mouser added 13. Timber Creek led 18-17 at half before outscoring Keller 12-7 in the third.

Crowley 82, Legacy 71

Samuel Henderson hit three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 25 points and Crowley forced a tie with Burleson Centennial for second place in 5-5A. The Eagles (18-15, 10-4) will play the Spartans (23-9, 10-4) at a site and time to be determined.

Ronnie Sanders added 17 points for Crowley.

Trey Tennyson scored a game-high 34 points for the Broncos (24-9, 8-6), who enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.

Burleson Centennial 67, Arl. Seguin 63

The Spartans used a 21-12 lead in the first quarter to hang on against the Cougars. Five scored in double figures led by Tayton Conerway’s 17 points. Anthony Hunter added 16 and Zachary Bolf chipped in 12. Nathan Adcox and Jacob Stuckey scored 11 points apiece.

Brandon Monroe scored a game-high 27 for Seguin (13-22, 6-8).





GIRLS

Richland 47, North Crowley 41

The Rebels overcame an early deficit to defeat the Panthers in a Class 6A Region I bi-district game from Saginaw HS.

Richland (16-15) trailed 18-9 after the first quarter. The Rebels found themselves down 34-31 entering the fourth before outscoring the Panthers 16-7.

Taylor Phouangaphayvong led Richland with 16 points. Annika Gorman and Simara Peyton chipped in 14 and 10.

Richland, which advances to the second round for the first time since 2013, will face Wolfforth Frenship (29-4).

Alaina Payne led the Panthers (23-12) with 16 points.

South Grand Prairie 71, Duncanville 60

Trailing by six after three quarters, the Warriors scored 30 points in the fourth to stun No. 6 and state power Duncanville in a 6A Region I bi-district game from Timberview HS.

Kendall McGruder led SGP (22-12) with 17 points. Kiara Jackson and Madyson Jean-Louis added 16 and 15.

Nyah Wilson scored a game-high 18 for Duncanville (31-6), which hadn’t lost in the bi-district round since 2000. The Pantherettes had reached the regional final six of the past seven years.

South Grand Prairie will take on Hebron in the second round.